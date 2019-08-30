The Nelson Civic Centre is calling on film makers in the Columbia Basin to make commercials about their local brewery. (Submitted)

Calling all film makers and beer lovers in the Columbia Basin

The Nelson Civic Centre is hosting a Craft Brews of the Columbia Basin Film Competition

With a nod to the highly-successful Big Rock Brewery Film Festival’s ‘Eddies’ awards, the Craft Brews of the Columbia Basin Film Competition was developed as a program within The Nelson Civic Theatre Society’s, Kootenay Screen Based Industry initiative, which seeks to develop the professional film sector in the Kootenays.

Supported by craft breweries from the East and West Kootenays, the competition was designed as a fun and low-pressure prompt for local emerging and professional filmmakers to practice their craft with creative control with a chance at some great cash prizes. Simultaneously, the competition brings great exposure for regional tourism and the craft brewery industry in the Kootenay East and West Rockies.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke hands out Resort Municipality Initiative funding

The event is a competition for professional and emerging filmmakers, and amateur video/professional beer enthusiasts, to create, an up to three-minute ‘outside of the box’ beer commercial or short film featuring one of the ten participating Columbia Basin craft breweries, including Revelstoke’s own, Mt. Begbie Brewing.

A complete list of participating breweries can be found on cbcbfilmcompetition.civictheatre.ca and on Facebook at Craft Brews of the Columbia Basin Film Competition.

Films will premiere at the 2nd Annual Craft Brews of the Columbia Basin Film Competition gala screening in Nelson on Oct. 10, 2019 before touring to theatres in the communities of participating breweries throughout October (BC Craft Beer Month). Dates to be confirmed.

The top three films determined by jury will receive cash prizes provided by the breweries (First Prize: $1,750; Second Prize: $1,000; Third Prize: $750). The top pick for audience choice (the ‘Growler’ award) will be given out at each screening along the tour, with the filmmaker receiving the most Growlers to be awarded the ‘Golden Growler’ Audience Choice award and additional cash prize ($1,500).

READ MORE: UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

“The energy level of audiences getting to see their community’s creative talent making fun grassroots commercials for their own local watering holes on the cinema big screen is contagious and hugely fun,” said Civic Theatre‘s programming director, Jason Asbell.

Filmmakers should sign-up by Sept. 8 on Film Freeway. Completed projects can be submitted until until October 1st. For full details of the competition, visit cbcbfilmcompetition.civictheatre.ca/

 

