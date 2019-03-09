Canadian rap artist, speaker and author Duane ‘D.O.’ Gibson will be visiting 25 schools in B.C. to deliver a motivational message to students through music. (Image contributed)

Canadian rapper, speaker Duane ‘D.O.’ Gibson to perform for B.C. students

Tour seeks to deliver positive messages to youth through music

Students at 25 schools across British Columbia will be getting a visit from a leadership speaker who seeks to deliver his message with a musical focus.

Canadian rapper Duane (D.O.) Gibson, an Ontario-based motivational speaker and artist, will be embarking on the In The Zone 25-date British Columbia school tour. Each show is a one-hour assembly that combines speaking with live performances to engage the audience while delivering a solid message.

READ MORE: Students united in stance against bullying

The program focuses on leadership and character education, the importance of peer support and role models for young people. He uses his own experiences as examples, explaining how figures such as Will Smith inspired him from a young age. He illustrates the personal power that can be gained through reading, creative writing and speech. The program is interactive as D.O. seeks to gets all of the students involved through call and response rapping.

D.O is an active Hip-Hop artist, a Guinness World Record setting rapper (longest freestyle rap of eight hours and 45 minutes) and author, and has been working to motivate students with music and life lessons since 2001.

READ MORE: Planning for the future of the planet

In addition to his career as an artist, he is also the driving force behind Northern Power Summit, an emerging music conference in Canada. Gibson is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album Second Home, to be released in April.

The school performances will hit towns and cities across the province, starting in the beginning of April. A full list of performances in the province can be found below.

April 2 Salmon Arm, BC Salmon Arm Secondary (Jackson Campus)

April 2 Salmon Arm, BC Salmon Arm Secondary (Sullivan Campus)

April 2 Clearwater, BC Raft River Elementary

April 3 Armstrong, BC Pleasant Valley Secondary (Morning appearance)

April 3 Kamloops, BC Pacific Way Elementary

April 4 Kamloops, BC Robert L Clemitson Elementary (Morning appearance)

April 4 Barriere, BC Barriere Elementary

April 5 Enderby, BC A L Fortune Secondary (Morning appearance)

April 5 Sicamous, BC Eagle River Secondary

April 8 Madeira Park, BC Pender Harbour Elem-Secondary

April 9 Gibsons, BC Elphinstone Secondary (Morning appearance)

April 9 Sechelt, BC Chatelech Secondary

April 10 Surrey, BC Dogwood Elementary (Morning appearance)

April 10 Aldergrove, BC Parkside Centennial Elementary

April 11 Langley, BC Dorothy Peacock Elementary (Morning appearance)

April 11 Surrey, BC Newton Elementary

April 12 Surrey, BC Rosemary Heights Elementary (Morning appearance)

April 12 West Vancouver, BC Caulfield Elementary

April 29 McBride, BC McBride Secondary (Morning appearance)

April 29 Valemount, BC Valemount Secondary

April 30 Prince George, BC Van Blen Elementary (Morning appearance)

April 30 Prince George, BC Lac des Bois

May 1 Prince George, BC Buckhorn Elementary (Morning appearance)

May 1 Prince George, BC Pinewood Elementary

May 2 Abbotsford, BC Clayburn Middle School

May 2 Surrey, BC Riverdale Elementary

Previous story
Catch a view of home from the International Space Station

Just Posted

Building on a lifetime of entrepreneurship

Rebekah Jenkins is all business

Okanagan snowpack: February relatively normal

The Okanagan saw 81 per cent of normal and South Thompson saw 83 per cent of normal snowpack.

Police looking for witnesses after pregnant woman assaulted in Penticton

The attack happened after the woman walked past a man pushing a shopping cart

Revelstoke roads and conditions

Chance for flurries

Penticton RCMP shut down drug traffickers

Drugs, guns and a stolen motorcycle seized in bust

SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general

‘I do regret it happened, clearly, and I have made a commitment to learn from it,’ Trudeau said

This B.C. city has no service to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

B.C. councillor calls for ‘better system’ when hospitals release homeless patients

Chilliwack mayor alleges in a letter that Surrey Memorial patients sent to shelters in his city

B.C. woman lost for three days on trail urges for search and rescue funding

East Kootenay volunteers searched 3 days last summer for Louise Baxter

Police to no longer write reports for minor fender benders

New legislation to allow police to clear minor crashes quickly

Case of measles confirmed in B.C. interior

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

Peachland ice rink going as long as possible

How long will it stay cold enough for Mountainview Park ice rink?

Summerland Steam defeat Kelowna Chiefs in playoff action

Best of seven division final series continues with game in Kelowna on Saturday

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

Most Read