Carl Laurence, a member of The Groovineers, will be performing at The Revelstoke Jazz Club on Jan. 23 as the Carl Laurence Quartet. (Photo via Facebook)

Carl Laurence playing Revelstoke Jazz Club

The next show is Jan. 23

The Carl Laurence Quartet is playing the Revelstoke Jazz Club Jan. 23.

Laurence is well known to Jazz Club audiences as a member of The Groovineers and Half Nelson, but this will be his debut performance as a vocalist (although he may pick up his trombone for a few numbers as well).

He will be accompanied by local musicians Dave Marfleet, bass and Bob Rogers,trombone, as well as Salmon Arm guitarist Jordan Dick.

Laurence and the band will be playing an eclectic repertoire of songs, ranging from Sinatra to Radiohead to Michael Buble to the Steve Miller Band. With a range like that there’s guaranteed to be something for everyone.

As always, the Jazz Club is located in the Selkirk Room at the Regent Hotel. Doors open at 7 p.m., music runs from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. and admission is by donation.

 

