CCMA winners Reklaws to perform in the South Okanagan

The Reklaws, brother-sister duo Jenna and Stuart Walker (at right), are performing at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Oct. 25, will be special guests on the Dean Brody and Dallas Smith (at left): Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone Tour. (Submitted photo)

As announced on last night’s Canadian Country Music Awards, 2019 CCMA Album of the Year Winner’s The Reklaws have been added as special guests to the first-ever, larger-than-life, Dean Brody and Dallas Smith: Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone Tour.

The Reklaws (Walker backwards), who will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Oct. 25, have taken the country music world by storm since launching their first major label single Hometown Kids in 2017 and they have no plans on stopping.

Raised on their family farm in rural Ontario, Jenna and Stuart Walker, signed their first major record deal with Universal Music in 2017. Their second single Long Live the Night kicked off what would become a massive 2018. Beyond rapidly achieving gold-certification, the single would become the most streamed domestic song of all Canadian country artists released in 2018 and was selected as the theme song for the national broadcast of the Canadian Football League’s Thursday Night Football.

The momentum continued to build with the release of their debut EP, Feels Like That, with the title single earning The Reklaws their first number one at Canadian country radio. Country music fans beyond the border began to take notice as the duo was featured on Spotify’s Wild Country and New Boots playlists. Their success was acknowledged by the industry with the SiriusXM Rising Star award and a live performance on the national broadcast of the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. A breakout 2018 capped off with a live performance to over 2 million people on the national broadcast of the 106th CFL Grey Cup.

2019 has already been full of highlights for the duo having completed a headlining tour, earning their first JUNO nomination for Country Album of The Year, as well as a live performance spot on the JUNO’s national broadcast. Already amassing over 33-million streams, and climbing fast, the Reklaws are poised to be Country’s next superstars.

Also joining this acclaimed duo on tour as special guests are; country star Chad Brownlee, who is actively preparing for his first major label album debut, with a new single recently released, titled, Forever’s Gotta Start Somewhere and rising star, MacKenzie Porter, who recently released two new tracks, Drive Thru and About You that showcase the Nashville-based, Canadian born singer-songwriter’s incredible abilities.

Tickets are on sale now and available in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, charge by phone at 1-877-SEOC-TIX or online at www.livenation.com and www.ValleyFirstTix.com. Tickets costs (including GST) are $30, $55, $69.50 and $89.50.

