photo: Contributed

Celtic Tenors to perform in Kelowna

The trio will bring their international reputation to Kelowna April 13

With a polished international reputation and just over a million album sales under their belts, The Celtic Tenors offer something truly unique.

The skill, range and ability of world-class tenors combined with the personality and fun of genuine performers. They will be performing in the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Saturday, April 13 at 7:30p.m.

Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson and Daryl Simpson have performed together as the Celtic Tenors for over 15 years, they offer more than beautiful voices and musical knowledge. Comfortable in all genres from classical and folk to Irish and pop, they bring their audience on a real musical voyage. A relaxing and wonderful evening’s entertainment is guaranteed.

READ MORE: First house guest from Kelowna on Big Brother Canada

The Celtic Tenors have broken new ground by stepping away from their classical roots, and adding a more contemporary edge. With this pioneering approach, they’ve welcomed a wider audience and fostered a fresh and invigorating style which has won them both critical acclaim and so many fans the world over.

From their number one chart positions in Ireland and Germany to their three platinum selling albums, their international reputation continues to grow. Across the Atlantic, they have achieved top ten spots in both U.S. Billboard and Canadian charts. Having given private performances to world leaders from Bill Clinton to Kofi Annan and many more in between, the Celtic Tenors are a real worldwide phenomenon. They’ve also shown a remarkable ability to capture the hearts of sports fans in international stadia from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Dublin and Glasgow at opening ceremonies and interval shows.

READ MORE: Headbanging lineup announced for 2019 Armstrong Metal Fest

And they are the only tenor group with a truly global audience whether playing a neighbourhood cathedral or major concert halls in international cities like New York, Amsterdam or Shanghai, professional and most of all, good humoured performances are assured. They genuinely love what they do and you’ll see that shine through in each rendition of beautiful Celtic songs like the haunting Danny Boy and exhilarating classics like Nessun Dorma.

Tickets are available at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan man cast on Big Brother Canada

Just Posted

Okanagan man cast on Big Brother Canada

Dane Rupert, former captain of the Kelowna Chiefs will be on T.V. screens March 6

Liam’s Lowdown: Why I ski

It’s what makes me me

NOCS looks forward to mountain biking season

Mountain bike society celebrates successes while planning for the future.

UBCO students create co-housing project in Kelowna

They say it’s the evolution of sustainable housing in the Okanagan

Ski and road conditions for Revelstoke: Watch for slippery sections

Although avalanche forecast is low for Glacier National Park do not let your guard down

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Pot confiscation at Canadian border increased in weeks after legalization: stats

As of last Oct. 17, adults in Canada can possess and share up to 30 grams of legal cannabis

Celtic Tenors to perform in Kelowna

The trio will bring their international reputation to Kelowna April 13

Huawei CFO suing Canada, its border agency and the RCMP

Meng’s arrest set off a diplomatic furor and severely strained Canadian relations with China

Oilsands giant Syncrude wants judge to dismiss lawsuit of former firefighter with PTSD

The former firefighter and paramedic has said that no single event triggered his PTSD, but that it built up gradually

B.C. VIEWS: Killer whales are the new polar bears of politics

Dip in southern resident orca population one of many since 1970s

B.C. rink wins opening game at Brier

Jim Cotter’s Okanagan-Saskatoon foursome uses last rock to edge Nova Scotia 8-7; play Nunavut today

Six-month implant newest option to treat addiction amid opioid crisis

B.C. has been the hardest hit by opioid-linked deaths in the past two years

Alienated: Alberta project seeks to find common language on climate change

Talk about climate change in the energy-rich province can be difficult

Most Read