Colin James and Blues Trio cranks up Interior stages

Tickets on sale Friday for Vernon, Penticton, Nelson and Cranbrook shows

Multi-Juno Award winner and platinum recording artist Colin James will be taking his Blues Trio on tour next spring, and the tour will see several stops in the Interior of B.C. much to the delight of James’ thousands of loyal fans in this province.

The trio visits Cranbrook March 22, Nelson March 23, Penticton March 24 and Vernon March 26.

James released his 19th album, Miles to Go, in September of last year, and on the album, James recorded nine new covers of his favourite artists, (Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Blind Willie Johnson, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Little Willie John, Robert Johnson, etc.) and added two originals, I will Remain, and 40 Light Years. His previous album in 2016 was, Blue Highways, and was his first installment of blues covers.

Blue Highways spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Roots Music Report’s Blues Charts. It also landed him one of his biggest hits, Riding in the Moonlight, a Willie Dixon song that James once covered when busking in the streets and subways of Toronto and Montreal and landed on a Spotify playlist and garnered millions of streams.

Major commercial hits are no stranger to one of Canada’s most well known artists. Songs like Just Came Back, Five Long Years, Voodoo Thing, Keep on Loving Me Baby, Into the Mystic, Man’s Gotta be a Stone, Shout Baby Shout, and many more .

In March of 2020, James will embark on a Western Canada Tour with his popular and intimate Blues Trio format, and the show will be highlighted in several different venues in the Interior.

Cranbrook—March 22 Key City Theatre

Nelson—March 23 Capitol Theatre

Penticton—March 24 Cleland Theatre

Vernon—March 26 Vernon Performing Arts Centre

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22 at all of the usual outlets in each market. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m.

The Colin James Blues Trio Tour is a presentation of the Kootenay Concert Connection.

