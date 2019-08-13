The Human Condition Comedy Tour is coming to Revelstoke on Sept. 24 at the Craft Bierhaus. Proceeds from the event will support the Revelstoke Humane Society. (Submitted)

Comedy tour coming to Revelstoke Sept. 24

The event will be at the Craft Bierhaus with proceeds to the Revelstoke Humane Society

The Human Condition Comedy Tour is an innovative and monumental event coming to Revelstoke on Sept. 24 at Craft Bierhaus.

Three comedians are traveling all across Western Canada to lift spirits and raise money for an array of different local charities and causes, with the support of their sponsors, family, friends and fan bases.

This will be an amazing and entertaining experience for anyone involved.

“We wanted to put on a tour that represents human connection among others. Regardless of our differences it’s always beautiful to find a common cause that brings everyone together,” said Scott Porteous, comedian and tour organizer, in a news release.

Porteous is a Comedian based out of Winnipeg and is primarily responsible for planning this Comedy Tour for September 2019 alongside two other accomplished comedians Frank Russo and Shawn Gramiak.

Starting Sept. 2 they will be traveling across Western Canada to help raise money for numerous different charities including the Revelstoke Humane Society.

“We love doing comedy and we love to travel. We are honestly just being selfish in the most selfless way possible” said Porteous.

Each comic has such a different contrast of style and delivery to offer to the tour which really provides something for everyone.

Between Gramiak, an older veteran of the game with his ability to draw you in with storytelling and to dissect jokes with the precision of a surgeon, or Russo’s ability to take the mundane and drag it into the absurd. Tying it all together is Porteous’ incredibly awkward and hilarious self-deprecating demeanor; Porteous sprinkles his surreal stories with one-liners, mixing them all in like a slightly thinner comedic whisk.

Previous story
Watch National Live Theatre’s production of Julie in Revelstoke Aug. 18

Just Posted

‘I’m a survivor’: 90-year-old gardener still growing strong

Revelstokian Clancey Boettger spends five hours a day in his vegetable patch, giving away most of it

Coun. DeHart hands out movie tickets for helmet safety

Farming Karma’s apple soda campaign brings in city councillor

Comdey tour coming to Revelstoke Sept. 24

The event will be at the Craft Bierhaus with proceeds to the Revelstoke Humane Society

Farwell Splash Park grand opening on Thursday

It is Revelstoke’s first splash park

UPDATE: Enterprise Way re-opened after report of found explosive device confirmed false

People in buildings on Enterprise Way, between Leckie Road and Hunter, told to leave area

A healing journey at Arion Therapeutic Farm

What started as a therapeutic horseriding facility has become so much more

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety police is a ‘lethal form of racism’

BC Restaurant Hall of Fame to induct two hospitality leaders from the Okanagan

The Hall of Fame event is open to all restaurant and foodservice professionals

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

Hergott: Don’t villainize those involved in tragedy

Lawyer Paul Hergott says something good can come from the deepest of tragedies

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Ottawa announces funding for Vernon youth advocacy centre

Oak Centre to receive $340,000 over 3 years to further its efforts to support abused youth

Most Read