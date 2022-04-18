Photo submitted

Comedian Jim Jefferies coming to Kelowna

Jefferies is set to take the stage at Prospera Place on Oct. 20

This fall expect to get a bit damp when Jim Jefferies brings his Moist Tour to Kelowna.

The Sydney native is announcing an Okanagan tour date on Oct. 20 at Prospera Place.

Jefferies is known for his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. Most recently the comedian spoke out against Will Smith’s behaviour at the Oscars when the actor slapped Chris Rock who joked about Smith’s wife Jada’s hair.

Speaking on the Aussie radio program The Kyle And Jackie O Show, Jefferies said: ‘It’s not on. You can’t just hit someone in the face at work, and not be dragged out of the bloody room and still get to have an award straight afterwards.’

Jefferies was named Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in 2019. At the end of 2019, he started his Oblivious Tour and toured all around Europe and North America.

Tickets for the show go on pre-sale on April 20 at 10 a.m., opening to the general public on April 22.

For more information and tickets, visit jimjefferies.com or selectyourtickets.com.

