Film crews setting up at Skaha Bluff where a TV pilot is being filmed all week. (Kevin Woo Facebook)

Costner’s TV pilot filming takes over popular Penticton rock climbing site

Filming will take place this week at Skaha Bluffs

Climbing areas of Skaha Bluffs will be closed this week while actors film a TV pilot actor Kevin Costner has a part in.

A public notice went up at Skaha Bluffs this Easter weekend notifying climbers of the areas closed off and when. Today, April 7, daycare will be closed all day. On April 8 Diamondback, followed by Whitewash will be closed.

The production company, National Parks Production, thanked people for their understanding.

Jon Summerland of the Okanagan Film Commission confirmed it is a big TV series that is being worked on throughout Penticton, including Skaha Bluffs. But the film commissioner signed a non disclosure agreement to not discuss details of the TV series, he said.

It’s believed the TV pilot, fronted by Costner’s production company, is going to be pitched to Disney and is called National Parks.

The staging area for film crews, catering and costumes has taken over the entire back parking lot at Wholesale Club.

Meanwhile, filming is going on all over South Okanagan. Secrets of a Marine’s Wife will be shooting in Osoyoos, Cawston and Oliver in April.

The 2021 film and television production schedule keeps expanding with new projects and new companies coming to film in the South Okanagan.

“It is exciting to have a new production company come to our region to film, it’s always good to be expanding our production company client base,” said Summerland.

“What we know is that once they come they keep coming back for all that this region has to offer: the extensive amenities, scenery, locations, weather, services and welcoming communities.”

Front Street Pictures began production in early April for Secrets of a Marine’s Wife. Written by journalist and New York Times Best-Selling author Shanna Hogan, this Lifetime Movie tells the true story of a young marine wife whose illicit affair ended in tragedy. The film is based on the book of the same name.

The film stars Evan Roderick (Arrow, BH920210) and André Anthony (Victoria Gotti, Riverdale); is produced by Charles Cooper, producer and partner of Front StreetPictures, known for Morning Show Mysteries, Garage Sale Mysteries, Aliens Stole My Body; and cinematographer Adam Sliwinski (Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite , Aliens Stole My Body) will be behind the camera.

READ MORE: ‘Penticton-Opoly’ to hit the shelves soon

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Film industryfilmingMovies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Penticton-Opoly’ to hit the shelves soon
Next story
Vernon youth take stance against LGBTQ2+ crosswalk vandalism in film

Just Posted

Housing isn’t being built fast enough to quell Salmon Arm’s current hot real estate market according to local realtors. (File photo)
Pandemic contributing to challenging time for home buyers throughout Okanagan, Shuswap

Realtors association says increased demand created ‘huge shock’ on supply

A wolverine caught on one of Wolverine Watch’s trail cams. (Wolverine Watch)
Wolverine Watch needs help identifying a carcass

More information will aid the groups’ wolverine research

RCMP say the collision that closed the Trans-Canada Highway about seven kilometres east of Sicamous claimed two lives. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Two deaths confirmed in Highway 1 crash east of Sicamous

WHL team identifies one of the victims as player’s grandfather.

Provincewide over 788,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (File Photo)
Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks in Vernon and Kelowna hospitals are ongoing

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Revelstoke is at the community centre. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
All Revelstoke residents can now book a COVID-19 vaccine

Eligibility is for adults above the age of 18

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

(CFSEU-BC/Twitter)
B.C. gang cops target Kelowna drug trade

CFSEU officers spent a week in Kelowna last month, seizing weapons and drugs

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

Arlene Westervelt. (Capital News file)
Family of drowned Okanagan woman sues husband previously charged with her murder

Lawsuit claims Lambertus Westervelt killed his wife so he could inherit her assets before she divorced him

Scott Cave and Lucky free falling after leaping from an airplane at 10,000 feet. Cave says the stories you hear in drop zones can be very personal. Taylor “Moose” Cividino photo, courtesy of Skydive Vancouver.
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

‘How can I not love my job?’ Scott Cave says

(File)
Kelowna teen approached by stranger in white van in Rutland

The 14-year-old girl was waiting alone at a bus stop when the man approached her

A man thought to be impersonating a police officer who conducted four traffic stops in the Lumby area in March was, in fact, a certified member of the RCMP. (Black Press file)
North Okanagan ‘cop impersonator’ in fact real officer

RCMP say man believed to be impersonating officer who conducted four traffic stops near Lumby is member of North Okanagan Traffic Services

Most Read