Dance on the Golden Gate Bridge at Revelstoke’s Luna Nocturnal Art and Wonder

The festival, which will feature a replica of the iconic bridge, goes Sept. 27-29

Lisa Cyr and daughter Evie helping with the build of the Golden Gate BC. (Submitted)

Revelstoke will soon by home to a replica of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Allie Bruni and her husband Stéphane Riendeau are creating piece for Luna Nocturnal Art and Wonder.

Inspired by the Golden Gate Project, a multi media and motorized experiential art piece, has been making appearances at festivals and events around the United States, Bruni wants to share the joy of creation, music, community, and service with the Revelstoke art festival.

The Golden Gate Project was originally conceived by Johnno Lazetich for Burning Man Festival, 2008.

The project has since become iconic to many festival goers across the Western USA. Featuring bright lights and DJ dance beats the bridge is a symbol of connection, love, and inclusion.

Lazetich, has since partnered with charities, including the Make A Wish Foundation, and uses the Art Car and silent disco headphones to bring the joy and wonder of art and music to sick kids and other people in need of cheer.

This year, Revelstoke will become home to it’s very own modest replica of the Golden Gate Project Art Car. Bruni, also known as DJ Spandā, and Riendeau are the force behind this ambitious project. They have assembled a group of friends and interested community members to build, paint, decorate and animate the bridge.

Bruni and Riendeau are excited to share this project with the community in Revelstoke.

For Bruni, who is originally from Northern California, the Golden Gate Bridge has stood as an icon of freedom and connection as she frequently spent time in San Francisco as a youth and always found inspiration and creative community there.

“San Fransisco is also where Steph and I first dated, and we’ve been together ever since. It’s something that means so much to us and we’re so excited to share it,” Bruni said.

The Burning Man connection is also an important part of the western USA Art scene that Bruni is looking forward to sharing with Revelstoke.

Burning Man is known as the ultimate experiential art festival and, according to the mission statement, aspires “to encourage the culture of creativity”.

The Golden Gate Project has become a legendary landmark at Burning Man over the years and for many festival-goers it serves as a beacon of unity and connection, a place to find their way back to.

Several DJs will be keeping the beats flowing on the bridge from 6-10 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Chuck the DJ will be kicking things oﬀ at 6 p.m., followed by DollaHilz spinning from 6:30 p.m. and DJ Spandā will be playing from 7-10 p.m.

The bridge will also be hosting costumed dancers and performers and everyone is encouraged to come participate and dance!

Bruni and Riendeau would also like to thank everyone who has helped and contributed time, energy, and materials. Special thanks to Derek Kolalskie, Shade Sails Canada, Home Hardware, Tree Construction, SBomb Studios and Cliﬀ Bar.

Karen Schneider helping the team make bridges - not borders. (Submitted)