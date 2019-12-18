Danny Michel will perform in Kelowna Feb. 20, 2020. (Contributed)

Danny Michel returns to the Okanagan

The award-winning Canadian talent makes a return to Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts Feb. 20

Danny Michel will bring his one-of-a-kind sound back to Kelowna next February for the first time in seven years.

The award-winning artist, producer and multi-instrumetalist has over 10 official albums and has been nominated for three Juno awards and a Polaris Music Prize. In 2017, Michel won the Canadian Folk Music Awards’ Producer of the Year award.

In 2012, Michel performed a sold-out show at the Mary Irwin Theatre at Rotary Centre for the Arts, and they are happy to be bringing him back.

“Danny is extremely talented and really underrated,” said theatre coordinator Karma Lacoff.

“He’s the sort of artist where you find yourself asking ‘why don’t more people know about this guy?’ I know he has some local fans already, and I’m sure he is going to make a few more at our February show. I can’t wait to see Danny hit the stage once more at the Mary Irwin Theatre.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Community Chorus performs on international stage for first time

READ MORE: Musical melodies create new Christmas traditions in Okanagan

Other accolades during Michel’s career include over 70 guests performances on Stuart McLean’s The Vinyl Cafe on CBC Radio between 2006 and 2015 and he also performed at Dr. Jane Goodall’s 85th birthday earlier in 2019.

Michel also has his own web series, Dan’s Space Van, where artists perform in a customized 1978 GMC Vadura van. Past guests include Barenaked Ladies, Chris Hadfield, 54-40 and more.

When not performing, Michel envelops himself in charity work with the founding of The Ocean Academy School Fund which has raised over $85,000 for school scholarships in Belize.

Michel hits the Kelowna stage Feb. 20. Ticket information available here.

