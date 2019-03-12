‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

Batman is turning 80 this year, and Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy is coming back to select theatres to celebrate in high-resolution 70mm IMAX.

Warner Bros. president of domestic distribution Jeff Goldstein said Tuesday the engagement will kick off in Los Angeles at Universal CityWalk on March 30 with back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Nolan will participate in a Q&A between the second and third films.

On April 13, the trilogy will screen in New York, San Francisco, Toronto and Indianapolis, where audiences can also see footage from Nolan’s Q&A.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. Pacific.

The caped crusader first appeared in the comics in 1939.

READ MORE: Batman TV series star Adam West dies at 88

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan musician to hold multimedia concert
Next story
James Mullinger brings the laughter to Kelowna

Just Posted

Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Seven-year-old girl has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

Menopause the musical coming to Revelstoke

The off-broadway sensation features an original all-star Canadian cast

Wayne’s World: Millennials need more government support

Wayne Stetski MP for Kootenay-Columbia As a Member of Parliament, I represent… Continue reading

Avalanche control east of Revelstoke at 12 today

Highway 1 will be closed Tuesday from 12-1 p.m.

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Hergott: Support while recovering from serious injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s gang enforcement squad

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang team reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, on and off the streets

West Kelowna RCMP investigate alleged related crimes

RCMP are investigating a series of crimes they believe are related

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Armstrong cake maker tops out provincially

Froster Tier Cakes earns Wedding Award, other Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Kamloops businesses also awarded

Educational event examines medical cannabis

Session in Summerland on March 30 to provide information on treatments

Most Read