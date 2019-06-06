Kya Dalton, who performs as The Gravity Addict, hula hoops to help manage her mental health. She is hosting a workshop June 15 to share hooping with the rest of the community. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Discover the magic of hooping for mental health in Revelstoke

Hoop It Out: Free community event to promote physical activity and mental wellness

Try out hula hooping on June 15 with Revelstoke’s Gravity Addict Kya Dalton.

Stop by Queen Elizabeth Park from 1:45-4:45 p.m. if you or your family want to explore different options for fun, fitness and self-care.

Everyone is welcome regardless of age, gender and skill level.

Dalton uses hooping to manage her depression and anxiety and wants to give others the tools and foundation to do the same.

Hoop Jam and Self Care Stations will be set up in the park if you don’t have the energy for a class you can still come and play.

Drop in classes will run at 2 p.m. for children and families, and 3 p.m. for youth and adults.

Seniors are welcome to come to learn some low-intensity moves.

This free event is made possible from a Participation Grant.

Join their Community Better Challenge online to compete for the $150,000 grand prize awarded to the most active community in Canada. Log hours in their app during the competition time frame from May 31 to June 16.

Come on down and hoop it out! Discover another way to heal and express yourself.

Snacks, refreshments and hoops provided. Introverts and extroverts welcome! Find solitude in the circle or look around and

connect with your community–choose your own adventure.

1:45 Welcome Performance and Speech

2:00-2:45 Kids and Family Hoop Drop-in Class

3:00-3:45 Youth and Adults Drop-in Class

3:45-4:45 Explore Hoop Jam and Self Care Stations

 

Most Read