DJs and band playing this weekend in Revelstoke

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

This weekend there’s another amazing line up of live bands and DJs scheduled for downtown Revelstoke.

I recommend stopping at each event throughout your night out downtown, it’s so great to see a diverse variety of music after a day outside.

Thursday

Virginia Rose w/ Guest DJ at Traverse

Miss Virginia Rose is a singer/songwriter from Vancouver with incredible pipes and skills on the guitar, keys, loop pedal, as well as a strong beat boxer.

She taught herself to become an avid mouth percussionist and beat boxer, with the use of her loop pedal Virginia can produce a sound that not only fills the stage all on her own plus hearts of the audience as well.

Music has the incredible ability to connect those that feel left out, Virginia’s sweet soulful vocals paired with her funky guitar and keys lends her the creative edge she needs to captivate an audience of all backgrounds. Miss Virginia Rose is ready to take the stage to spread the sunshine she knows the people need to get through their hard times. With a feel of soul/pop funk/hop she’ll have you up and dancing as you groove to her story and dreams of what’s to come next. Don’t miss out on the guest DJ who will follow up her performance, the Traverse crew always makes sure to keep the show pumping till last call.

Friday

Devon Coyote at River City Pub:

If you’ve never seen Devon Coyote make the effort to come downtown to check out his band of very talented musicians who put on an awesome show.

You’ll be treated to their smooth vocals combined with outstanding guitar solos plus smooth bass lines and solid drums to keep the beats going. I’ve been seeing these guys for a while now and never miss them when they put Revelstoke on their tour schedule, Devon is so skilled on the guitar and he really puts a lot of effort into his music you can tell how hard he works at getting better each time he takes the stage he’s very passionate about his music.

You’ll hear a combo of original tunes plus covers that the audience enjoys singing along to, expect most of the songs to be roots and blues with a bit of jam style rock thrown in as well.

White Out Glow Party w/ DJ Pul5e hosted by Shine at Traverse

The annual White Out Glow Party returns to the Traverse which is a guaranteed night of pumping music combined with a high energy crowd that always packs the nightclub.

DJ pul5e will be back so if you had a blast on new years eve or missed the show here is your chance to party with him, don’t forget to wear white as its a white out glow party.

This talented performer started Dj’ing 7 years ago and has been producing for the past 2 years as well. He’s traveled across Canada performing at various nightclubs and festivals with acts like,Steve Aoki, Keys’ N’ Krates, Sean Kingson,Tech N9ne, Bombs Away, Merkulez, Peter Jackson and more.

Since the summer of 2015, joined with Signature to create the D3vils RejX who have created a name and brand for themselves throughout Canada. Hip-hop/trap based artist with a background in live music allows Pul5e to create a different energy on stage to keep the crowd energy high. With performances at Center Of Gravity, Awakening Music Festival, Summer Bass Music Festival, Back To The Forest and more.

You will not be disappointed with the performance and music brought by DJ Pul5e. Inspired by all styles of music and many different artists, Pul5e uses a blend of music that keeps the rhythm changing. Allowing the beat to flow through the body, and make for an unforgettable show.

Cliffed Out at The Last Drop:

Cliffed out is a punk band from Revelstoke playing a diverse selection of original songs fronted by lead singer Anne-Marie Tanguay who has a terrific voice. Don’t miss this upcoming group who’s developing a local following for their talented musicians and high energy music, every time they play on stage in Revelstoke the band gets more fans to start following them their music pulls you in and won’t let you go till the last song. The last time I saw them is was easy to tell they are improving with each performance, if you like punk music this show will make your weekend.

Saturday:

DJ Invisible at Traverse

DJ Invisible is an American Turntablist based out of Detroit, Michigan, between touring the world with A-list musicians he also spins in clubs, concerts and works with the United States Department of State as a Musical and Cultural Ambassador.

I made sure to check out his show last winter and was impressed with his variety of tunes combined with smooth stage presence to pull the audience in and get them dancing.

Invizible has been holding down residencies at many of the major night clubs throughout B.C and the interior for the past 12 years, including DJ’ing a slot on a major radio station, competing nationally in the DMCs and most recently was the winner of the Red Bull Thre3styles interior region.

DJ Invisible has been DJ’ing since 1992 and has been touring with International Recording Star Xzibit as his DJ since 2001, he also tours the world on his own spinning DJ gigs in night clubs, concerts, festivals plus has performed on every major televised music network.

DJ Invisible has toured with Obie Trice, Public Enemy, Champtown, KRS-1, Ras Kass, The Black Bottom Collective, Mike-E, HUSH, Raquelle, Strong Arm Steady and has rocked stages with Linkin Park, Papa Roch, Eminem, Royce The 5’9″, and more. His style is fresh with a good balance between a turntablist’, party rocker and a mixer.

The Foundation DJ’s at Last Drop

The Foundation is a small collective of local DJ’s and music lovers with a mission to bring more low end music to Revelstoke and beyond.

The guys behind this creative musical entity presenting quality underground bass music to Revelstoke and the surrounding area are Ray Barrette and Nick Minello with support from additional local DJ’s such as Boggs, DollaHilz, and Marty Beats.

They have hosted two events this winter and both have been incredible evenings of music playing to packed houses, their third show is sure to be a huge success.

