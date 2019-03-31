Donnie McDougall of the Guess Who will be playing at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on April 13. (Submitted)

Donnie McDougall of the Guess Who playing Revelstoke

The show is April 13 at the performing arts centre

See Donnie McDougall of the Guess Who play live at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on April 13.

Performing your favorite hits that rocked the world: American Woman, Bus Rider, No Time, Share The Land and more.

McDougall was inducted into Canada’s Walk Of Fame May 2001.

McDougall played with the Guess Who from 1972 to 1978. He recorded on the albums, Live At The Paramount, Artificial Paradise, No. 10, and Road Food. Contributed songs such as Take It Off Of My Shoulders, Follow Your Daughter Home, Glace Bay Blues, and Samantha’s Living Room.

READ MORE: Menopause the musical coming to Revelstoke

Donnie rejoined band members Burton Cummings, Randy Backman, Gary Peterson and Bill Wallace for the The Running Back Thru Canada Tour, 2000 through the end of 2003. After the Running Back Thu Canada, reunion McDougall released a solo album Best Wishes recorded in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Before joining the Guess Who McDougall was the lead singer, guitar player, of the popular sixties band from Vancouver, Mother Tucker’s Yellow Duck, writing and co-writing some of the bands best work. The band released two albums, Home Grown Stuff, and Starting A New Day.

A free digital copy of Donnie’s Best Wishes CD to the first 50 people who purchase tickets. They are available online revelstoketheatretickets.com and at the door before the show.

Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

 

