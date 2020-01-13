A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby performs Shrek, the musical, which continues nightly at 7 p.m. through to Saturday. Tickets available at the door, unless sold out. (Zev Tiefenbach Photography)

Enderby students step up stage presence for Shrek

A.L. Fortune show goes nightly @ 7 p.m. through to Saturday, Jan. 18

Fans are already shrieking over the musical performance of Shrek in Enderby.

A.L. Fortune students are putting the show to stage nightly Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m.

This past weekend’s performance has earned applause from locals who took the show in.

“A big shout out to the staff and students at A. L Fortune high school in Enderby. Their theater version of Shrek was amazing and funny. A great performance that everyone should see! Thank you to all involved,” said Karen Wilton on social media.

Tickets are available at the door, if the show is not sold out.

