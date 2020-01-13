Enderby students step up stage presence for Shrek

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
A.L. Fortune show goes nightly @ 7 p.m. through to Saturday, Jan. 18
@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
The Trans Canada Highway was closed west of Revelstoke this morning for… Continue reading
A look at the purpose and progress of the Collective Impact project
Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading
Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others
Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane
Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs
‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann
Two moose caught on camera near mobile home park Sunday
The 55-year-old will spend an additional five years behind bars.
There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison
Penticton resident finds Ogopogo in unlikely spot
Tickets for the fundraiser are available for the public from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan 20 to 23.
The Trans Canada Highway was closed west of Revelstoke this morning for…
The father was holding the two children when a wave swept all three into the water
So far, 21 companies that either ship goods internationally or carry those goods have signed
Previous studies have found that the look of a forest is set early after a fire
Roads and weather for Jan. 13
All 176 people on board, many of them Canadians, were killed
The unrest comes amid soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran