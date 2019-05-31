Enderby’s Splatsin prepares for musical production

Perfomances at the Tsm7aksaltn theater, the Red Barn Theater and the Armstrong Centennial Theater

Splatsin Tsm7akasaltn is practicing for the musical production titled Swati7 ra7 Skwast meaning “What is Your Name.”

The production will showcase Splatsin Band members in a variety of acting and singing roles as well as teachiSplng Splatsin members how to use lighting and sound equipment, costume design and production, and prop design and production.

There will be classes in rattle making, tule mat making, and sewing.

Swati7 ra7 Skwast is authored by Rosalind Williams, a Splatsin elder/teacher/mentor. It depicts a time when Splatsin was rich in tradition and culture and the impact of settlers on that world.

Tsi7kwa, a young Splatsin woman, is the main character. The story unfolds with 20 historical traditional and contemporary Splatsin songs.

The performances are free and at 7 p.m. on the following dates: June 20 & 21 at the Tsm7aksaltn outdoor theater, June 22 at the Red Barn Theater in Sicamous, and finally June 23 the Armstrong Centennial Theater.

A donation container will be at the entrance to each venue. All proceeds will go to the Splatsin Language Program.

