Entertainment line up released for Penticton’s mini Peach Fest Aug. 7

The Canadian Tire Mega Motorcross will host two shows on Main Street adjacent to Gyro park on Aug. 7.

The countdown is on and the entertainment line up is ready for this summer’s mini Peach Fest in Gyro Park on Saturday, Aug. 7.

From Mega Motocross and local bands to dancers and Peach Fest royalty, this mini Peach Fest is packed with family fun well into the evening hours.

Here’s the line up:

12 noon- Opening ceremony

12:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire Mega Motorcross on Main Street adjacent to the park.

1 p.m. – 3/4 Crush band

2 p.m. Black Widow Rope Spinners

2:30 p.m. – Broke band (classic rock)

3:30 p.m.- Mega Motocross

4 p.m. Introduction of Penticton royalty

4:15 p.m. – Timber Wolves (classic rock)

5:15 p.m. – Bent Family Entertainement (Inidgenous dancers)

5:45 p.m. – Jack and Jill (rock band)

7 p.m. – Balance School of Performing Arts (dancers)

7:30 p.m. High Voltage concert (AC/DC tribute band)

A limited number of vendors will be set up at Gyro Park and those planning to attend Mini-Peach are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.

Shooting Star Amusements will be set up in Rotary Park, but on a smaller scale than they typically are for Peach Fest.

“The City is excited to partner with the Penticton Peach Festival board of directors to host a Mini-Peach celebration this August. Peach Festival’s presence has been the cornerstone of summer in Penticton for over 70 years, and this year’s Mini-Peach is a fantastic way to start to bring our community back together in celebration.”

