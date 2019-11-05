Le Vent Du Nord will be playing at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on Nov. 24. (Submitted)

Events coming up at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre in November

This month at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre:

Leela Gilday, Nov. 15

A passionate singer/songwriter and soulful performer, Leela Gilday has a voice that comes straight from the heart. Confessing her stories to her audiences with a gutsy voice and open stage presence, Gilday weaves her experiences as a northerner, a member of the Dene nation, and a traveler into a beautiful world that transports the listener.

“Leela Gilday’s voice comes straight from the heart. It’s the voice of a winner; the song of a warrior. That’s the call of Leela Gilday,” said David Newland of Roots Music Canada.

Le Vent Du Nord, Nov. 24

The award winning and highly acclaimed band Le Vent du Nord is a leading force in Quebec’s progressive francophone folk movement. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources, rooted in the Celtic diaspora, and original compositions, resulting in hard-driving soulful music. On stage, these friends create intense, joyful and dynamic live performances that expand the bounds of tradition in striking global directions. This is the modern sound of tradition, a music of the here and now.

“Featuring button accordion, guitar and fiddle, the band’s sound is defined by the hurdy-gurdy, which adds an earthy, rough-hewn flavor to even the most buoyant dance tunes,” according to the Boston Herald.

Film series: Maiden, Nov. 27

Exhilarating, suspenseful, and emotionally charged, this documentary from director Alex Holmes chronicles Tracy Edwards’ 1989–90 precedent-setting sea voyage around the world with an all-female crew.

Tickets for all events are available online at revelstokeartscouncil.bigcartel.com

Most Read