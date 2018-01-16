Rebecca Grabinsky and Jade Davis run through a scene for The Fairy Godmother’s Assistant. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review

Fairytales get flipped

RSS Drama presents EXPOSED! Jan. 16 and 17

It’s Wednesday morning and Theresa Browning’s drama class is practically still asleep.

Pockets of students sit with their sock feet propped up in the front row of the auditorium as Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty practise their lines on the stage.

After a long pause in the dialogue, Browning asks the class if it’s still too early in the day for them.

“I’m barely functioning right now,” the stage manager says from deep in the auditorium.

Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty finish their scene and the next group steps onto the stage: Billy Bonkers, Charles and Grandpa.

The production, “EXPOSED!”, was chosen by the Grade 9/10 class in the fall.

“It’s got all the little different parts in it so everybody could choose what they wanted,” says Browning.

The play takes a look at well-known fairytales and flips them on their head.

“The fairytales most people know today aren’t the original fairytales,” says Browning.

“EXPOSED!” puts a light-hearted spin on the stories.

We meet Rumpelstiltskin, Little Red Riding Hood, Hansel, Gretel, Peter Pan and more characters from the tales.

For some of the class, it will be their first time performing on the big stage.

Grade 9 student Halley Callaghan is no stranger to the stage. A dancer, Callaghan is playing Sleeping Beauty and Tinkerbell.

She’s really enjoyed getting into the characters.

“Tinkerbell is really spunky and angry and she’s really small but she has lots of energy and I really like that,” she says. “Sleeping Beauty is really narcoleptic and kind of self-involved so that was kind of fun.”

The students consult Browning on their costumes.

“It’s a collaborative effort,” says Browning.

They’ll talk about their vision for the costume and delve into Browning’s costume cupboard, sometimes bringing an item or two from home.

For Callaghan’s Sleeping Beauty costume, she’s wearing a pink formal dress that Browning once wore to prom.

Students work on all aspects of the production. They act, design posters, programs and tickets, do the lighting, and build the sets.

As the cast runs through the play, Raylin Robinson and Andie Reynolds paint the inside of Little Red’s house in the drama classroom across the hall.

They say the work is time consuming.

A castle dries on the floor as they paint the home’s interior in brown.

Their favourite: the witch’s house for Hansel and Gretel.

“It’s more fun to design,” says Reynolds.

“It’s all over the place,” says Robinson. “But looks good at the same time.”

Back in the auditorium, another group is on the stage.

“I hope (people are) enchanted by the fairytale aspect of it,” says Browning, “and that they enjoy the possibility that the fairytale wasn’t what you thought it was originally.”

“EXPOSED!” hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 17 at the Performing Arts Centre.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Some of the cast poses for a photo. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

A castle dries on the floor. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

From left, Andie Reynolds and Raylin Robinson paint sets in the drama classroom. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Canadian folk singer Stephen Fearing takes the stage at the Performing Arts Centre on Jan. 31.

Just Posted

Fairytales get flipped

RSS Drama presents EXPOSED! Jan. 16 and 17

Canadian folk singer Stephen Fearing takes the stage at the Performing Arts Centre on Jan. 31.

Fearing will be showcasing his most recent album “Every Soul’s a Sailor”

Grizzlies win OT thriller

Beat Kelowna Chiefs 5-4 at the Forum

Revelstoke horse enthusiast’s next stop

Mathusz teaching at Vancouver Island private school

RCMP reminding public to secure sleds

Another theft took place Sunday night in Columbia Park

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

VIDEO: B.C. Lions sign defensive back T.J. Lee to contract for upcoming season

The four-year veteran had a team-high four interceptions and 49 tackles last season with B.C.

How an immigrant to Canada helped Donald Trump prove his mental health

Test that cleared Trump was developed by doctor associated with McGill and Sherbrooke universities

Premier touches on multiple topics ahead of Asia trade trip

Housing and childcare are expected to be the focus of the BC NDP’s first budget in February.

Youth Leadership Summit to be Held this May in Kimberley

Youth from around the Columbia Basin are invited to apply

Premier offers condolences to family of boy, 15, killed in Vancouver crossfire

John Horgan: ‘No stone is to be left unturned until we find the perpetrator of this heinous crime’

VIDEO: Explorers uncover Canada’s deepest cave in Fernie

The cave, named Bisaro Anima, was confirmed to have broken the record on New Year’s Day

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Ex-BC Liberal staffer focused on ‘favourable’ ethnic communities in scandal: lawyer

Former communications director Brian Bonney’s sentencing hearing for breach of trust is underway

Most Read