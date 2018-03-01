Canadian fiddler, step dancer and vocalist Kelli Trottier is set to play the Mara Community Hall on Sunday, March 11. (File photo)

Fiddler ready to play in Mara

Kelli Trottier brings her crisp fiddling, angelic voice and fiery stepdance to her performances.

The Mara Community Hall will host Kelli Trottier in concert on Sunday, March 11.

As a triple threat, Trottier brings her crisp fiddling, angelic voice and fiery stepdance to all of her performances. Her talents carry her to stages across North America, Europe, the Middle East and the far North, making fans and friends at every venue along the way.

Trottier has performed for Canadian soldiers in the Middle East and the Canadian Arctic. She has brought 20,000 NHL Ottawa Senators Fans to their feet many times as the featured mid-game entertainer.

More highlights for Trottier include performing for Sir Sean Connery’s Dressed to Kilt several times in NYC and for his private 80th birthday party in the Bahamas.

Her art was developed from deep and lasting Scottish and French roots, and together with other influences of contemporary and traditional music, Trottier shaped her performing and recording career.

She has earned a dedicated and growing following and glowing accolades from promoters, organizers and fans.

In addition to her extensive performing experience, Trottier continues to be a highly sought-after instructor and judge of fiddle and stepdance events across Canada and parts of the U.S. S

he has been nominated three times for Fiddle Player ofthe Year by the Canadian Country Music Association and has performed live and in studio with George Fox, The Family Brown, Randall Prescott, Wayne Rostad, Lucille Starr and more. Most recently, Trottier was inducted into the Ottawa Valley Country Music Hall of Fame.

For the upcoming Mara concert, Trottier will be accompanied by Don Dawson on piano, with an opening set by the Tappalachian String Band.

Tickets, available at the door, are $15 for adults, $10 for teens and kids are free. Refreshments will be available.

For more information, contact Di Forbes at 250-838-0103.

Previous story
Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

Just Posted

Just how much snow has Revelstoke gotten this winter?

Enough to cover eight Emperor penguins or three stacked school busses

New business diploma in tourism management could be coming to Revelstoke

Earliest Okanagan College program would start is spring 2019

The BC Interior Forestry Museum receives Columbia Basin Trust grant to build trail network

Trails mark beginning of museum’s journey to a ‘museum without walls’

Limited visibility and water pooling on Trans-Canada Highway

DriveBC is reporting slushy and slippery sections on Hwy. 1

Axe throwing comes to Revelstoke

Founder hopes to provide ‘authentically Revelstoke’ experience

VIDEO: Mayor’s Minute

We talk to Mayor Mark McKee about the new budget format, parking downtown and the Glacier Slo-Pitch Tournament

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

Canada-wide warrant issued for man with connections to Salmon Arm

Levi Eden is considered to be armed and dangerous.

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Wayne’s World: Supporting our youth

Monthly update from Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski

Medical tax battle carries on as NDP budget passes key vote

B.C. Liberal leader says ‘blunder’ costing non-profits, colleges

Most Read

  • Fiddler ready to play in Mara

    Kelli Trottier brings her crisp fiddling, angelic voice and fiery stepdance to her performances.

  • Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

    Amid sexual misconduct allegations, Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour