Finals stage Okanagan’s top talents

Quarter finals commence in Vernon Jan. 12-Feb. 16

The Okanagan really does have talent.

An astounding 140 acts took the Okanagan’s Got Talent stage at The Green in Vernon over 10 weeks at the close of 2019, blowing judges and audiences away.

“Every night we chose the acts we wanted to see more of, acts we heard or saw something special in them,” said Peter Kaz, Okanagan’s Got Talent organizer. “Acts that can probably do a full show and still keep the audiences attention.”

Now the quarter finals are here, which brings the best of the best back to the stage Jan. 12 to Feb. 16 (no show on Super Bowl Sunday). The Sunday evening shows, 5 p.m. all ages, will then roll into the semi finals Feb. 23, March 1 and 9 before the finale March 29. The winner will receive more than $10,000 in cash and prizes to assist their careers.

But the experience is already making an impact for the performers.

“These artists are now being watched and a few I will set up meetings with when this event is over,” said Okanagan’s Got Talent organizer Peter Kaz. “A few have already received gig bookings because of their first stage performance. That is what this show is all about, opening doors, offering guidance and seeing many take their career to the next level (or kick start it).”

All of the judges have been assisting with offering a plethora of advice from years of experience. The weekly judges have been Rory Macleod (rapper NØX), April Lyn Kimble from SUN FM, Yvonne Paulson from the IPE and Kaz, who has an extensive background in the entertainment industry.

“We have also had the pleasure of utilizing the services of other judges such as, Shawn Lightfoot (Shawn Lightfoot Band), John Noseworthy (Noble Crew) and Kyle Haynes (Dirt Road Kings/LegionHQ),” said Kaz.

The artists are from Kamloops to Nelson, Nakusp to Osoyoos, Salmon arm to Penticton and all points in between. And the talent includes dancers, singers, bands, solo musicians, comedians, jugglers, acrobats, magicians, rappers and more.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the best of the best and where they take their performances,” said Kaz. “This show has already opened doors for a handful of artists. I have made some calls to label friends, agents, talent managers, producers and even Vegas casinos.”

The family friendly event is free but non-perishable food donations are sought for the foob bank.

“I see not just the winner, yet many coming out of this experience with a big boost to their dreams,” said Kaz.

