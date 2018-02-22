Frontman Tayo Branston gives a thumbs up as Five Alarm Funk performs a day set at Element Music Festival, in Princeton, B.C., on Aug. 5, 2017. The Vancouver based nine piece will be performing in Revelstoke where they will grace the Traverse stage on Feb. 28. (Jake Sherman/Element Music Festival)

Five Alarm Funk to stop in Revelstoke on North American tour

Their stop in Revelstoke comes following two Juno nominations and the release of a new single featuring Bootsy Collins

You better get ready cause’ the funk is coming to town.

Next Wednesday consummate nine piece Vancouver based funk band Five Alarm Funk will be bringing their talents to Revelstoke.

The Juno nominated funk band have performed regularly in Revelstoke over the last decade, and say they are looking forward to coming back and performing in our little mountain town.

“Revelstoke was one of our first stops when we started touring. The last time we were there the show was sold out, and we are just super pumped to be coming back to what we know is an amazing town and community — we’ll be bringing the best funk show to town that Revelstoke has seen in awhile,” said frontman and percussionist Tayo Branston, who spoke to the Review while en-route to Jasper from the Five Alarm Funk tour bus.

The nine-piece kicked off their most recent North American tour in Kamloops on Feb. 21, which comes following the release of a new single that featured funk legend Bootsy Collins.

Branston called Collins one of the catalysts for bands inception.

Collins played with James Brown and George Clinton and the Parliament-Funkadelic.

“They sent me this track and I felt it was fresh food for funk,” said Collins in a press release. “So I wrote some funked up lyric’s to it. I’m looking very forward to working more with them in the near future.”

The single was released on Feb. 16 and the Vancouver based nine-piece funk band are slated to release a new EP this march. Their 2017 album Sweat earned them two Juno nominations.

Five Alarm Funk received one nomination for Instrumental Album of the Year, and their producer, Ben Kaplan, received a nomination for recording engineer of the year. Their 2018 North American tour will take them as far as Minneapolis.

Five Alarm Funk will take the stage at Traverse on Feb. 28. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Founding member Ricki Valentine plays the air guitar on his sax during Five Alarm Funk’s day set at Element Music Festival, in Princeton, B.C., on Aug. 5. 2017. (Jake Sherman/Element Music Festival)

