Flint & Feather set to bring signature folk sound back to Revelstoke for Summer Street Fest 2018

On June 19, 1914, an explosion at the Hillcrest Mine in the Crowsnest Pass, Alberta took the lives of 189 miners working a morning shift.

Of the 235 miners on site, only 46 workers survived what has since been classified as the worst coal mining disaster in Canadian history, known as the Hillcrest Mine Disaster.

Though a far cry from the typical subject matter of a pop-song, Alberta songwriter and member of Rocky Mountain folk-pop duo Flint & Feather Joal Kamps crafted his song “Coal Miner” around the tragedy that occurred over 100 years ago.

Kamps, who sings and plays classical guitar for Flint & Feather along with his wife, ukulele player and singer Lauren Kamps, says the topic of the song came from a place of finding light in the disaster.

“I’m a bit of an optimist, so I told Lauren ‘I want to write a song about this crazy situation but from a hopeful perspective,’” says Kamps.

The song chronicles the experience of a miner who survives the explosion, finding it’s power in the hopeful nature of returning home from tragedy.

“I awoke in the dust and smoke, swore I heard the angels call my name,” sings Kamps on the track. “Then I saw my wife and child, and I knew the reason I remained.”

According to Kamps, historical topics have been a major influence in the way he writes music, as he often seeks out history for context on why things are the way they are today.

“Everywhere we travel, anywhere we go, I’m always really curious about the history of the area, what kind of things happened in the past and how that shapes who people are nowadays.”

The duo will be bringing their unique folk-pop sound back to Revelstoke this Saturday to kick off Revelstoke Summer Street Fest 2018.

Flint & Feather has officially been the focus of the Kamps for the past year, forming in June of 2017, though collaboration between the duo precedes the project.

Since then, the Calgary based duo has travelled throughout western Canada and into Europe, performing their delicate blend of folk-roots and traditional country music.

Previously performing in a hardcore band in Calgary, Kamps says the transition across the spectrum has led him to a comfort zone where he can express emotions which were previously hard to reach.

“I think I just had a bunch of other stuff and emotions that I wanted to express through music in a different way,” Kamps says. “I still do love all kinds of music, but the ability to connect with people from all sorts of backgrounds through folk-storyteller music—I found my home in that I think.”

The sound of Flint & Feather, which Kamps describes as “Rocky Mountain folk-pop,” holds a connection to western Canadian folklore and history, portraying events and stories through swooning harmonies the duo share.

“A lot of our songwriting is based off of Canadian history—specifically Western Canadian history—rocky mountain folklore, kind of agricultural stuff, and then our own family backgrounds and our own personal journeys,” says Kamps.

The Kamps family recently added a third member to the travelling act, with the birth of their daughter, Luna.

Though not joining them in Revelstoke this weekend, Luna has accompanied the act through past tours, and is expected to tag along as Flint & Feather begin a four week western Canadian tour later this summer.

“It’s a whole new exciting chapter because I think being an independent musician in Canada who writes original music sort of has its own challenges. Now being parents, it’s even more challenging, but it’s also super rewarding,” says Kamps.

“She’s a little bit of respite on the road. Just kind of being able to enjoy the closeness of family — that’s where we find our relaxation.”

Flint & Feather will be performing this Saturday, June 23 at Grizzly Plaza from 6:30-9:30 p.m. to kick off Summer Street Fest 2018.

Kamps says the audience can expect plenty of variety on beneath the plaza gazebo Saturday evening.

“We’ll be doing a lot of storytelling as part of our performance, and sharing about our own life journey,” says Kamps. “Some Canadian history, rocky mountain folklore, and we usually like to incorporate a little bit of humour as well. Just being ourselves tends to be laughable.”

“We’ll probably fly a little bit by the seat of our pants.”

