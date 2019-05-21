Folk and bluegrass singers performing in Revelstoke June 14

Nelson singers Laura Landsberg and Allison Girvan will be playing at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on June 14. (Photo by Louis Bockner)

Nelson singers Laura Landsberg and Allison Girvan will be playing at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on June 14.

The duo have been waiting for an opportunity to collaborate again for some time now.

Landsberg said the title of their upcoming concert, Feels Like Home is a reflection on how it feels to join forces once more after so long.

“That magic moment when two singers dive into a unison part and suddenly they are so truly one – that’s the moment I fell in love with our voices together,” she said in a news release. “People have said that we are heaven and earth, Like the two sides of a coin, we come from very different backgrounds but our hearts are in the same place and that’s why it feels like home.”

Both singers defy any easy pigeonhole.

With Landsberg’s foundation in jazz music and Girvan’s in classical, both singers frequently cross genres to explore the music they love.

“With such a wealth of musical flavours on offer, it is hard to imagine limiting yourself to only a few,” said Girvan.

She sites listening skills as key to navigating different styles.

“We are both attentive to changes in the voice needed to characterize different styles while at the same time aware of not losing our own sound. This is also what is so exciting about singing together – Laura and I have very different voices but listen to each other in a way that maximizes the many similarities.”

The two Nelson based singers will be joined on stage by family members, guitarist Paul Landsberg and violinist Don Macdonald, as well as Dylan Ferris on mandolin and Rob Fahie on bass for an evening of progressive folk, bluegrass and world music.

Tickets are $22 and are available at the door or online at revelstoketheatretickets.com

