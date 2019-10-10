Folk harpist playing Revelstoke Oct. 21

Nelson harpist and folk singer Diemm will be performing in Revelstoke Oct. 21. (Photo via Facebook)

Folk harpist Dawna McLenna, known as Diemm, will be playing a house concert in Revelstoke Oct. 21 as part of her album release tour this fall.

Created in a tiny tree house in the interior B.C. forest, her new album is imbued with mysticism, surrender and trust, said a news release.

There are 14 tracks on the album that draw inspiration from her home, in Nelson, and the natural landscape. It is described as a “magical voyage full of twists and turns.”

Formerly performing under the name HarpPixie, Diemm has been awarded grants from FACTOR Canada, Creative BC and the Columbia Basin Trust for her musical projects.

The album was released in Sept. 2018.

