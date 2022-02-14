The Foo Fighters will be in Penticton on October 1. (Submitted)

Foo Fighters coming to Penticton in October

Tickets go on sale Feb. 18 for the Hall of Fame rock band

The Foo Fighters will be flying into Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre this fall.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will be coming to Penticton as an expansion to their 2021 North American tour on Oct. 1, 2022.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters, famous for their extensive repertoire including tracks such as “Everlong” and “Learn to Fly” joined the Hall of Fame’s 2021 class of inductees.

Tickets for Penticton’s show go on sale on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. and will be available only at www.valleyfirsttix.com for $129.00 a ticket (not including fees.)

