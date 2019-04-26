This Foodie Friday is sizzling thanks to Ronald Bee and his mouthwatering Hero Burger and salad, available at Burger 55 in Penticton. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

Foodie Friday: Hero Burger and salad at Burger 55

Owner/operator Ronald Bee serves up his favourite burger to make at the Penticton eatery

Of all the items on the Burger 55 menu, owner/operator Ronald Bee said the Hero Burger is his favourite to prepare.

Who can blame him when they learn that this dish features two 5.5 ounce beef patties topped with “drunken” onions and mozzarella, cheddar and swiss cheese between a brioche bun. As part of this #FoodieFriday, Bee also prepares a fresh salad to showcase the healthier items available at his Penticton eatery.

Bee and his wife purchased the established business just under one year ago and say business is booming. He credits his wife’s support for the success he’s had in elevating the Burger 55 brand with quality food.

“Without her support, I’m not here. And without her encouragement, we couldn’t do what we do,” said Bee. “It’s imperative to have a strong supporter in life and as a business partner.”

READ ALSO: FOODIE FRIDAY: Brodo Kitchen makes special poutine

Bee said he’s tried to stick to the established menu Burger 55 is known for, and upholds its reputation with quality ingredients. That being said, he does add new features from time to time and loves to highlight the non-burger items available at the eatery.

“All of our burgers are made fresh, in-house. We don’t freeze them, they’re made as we need them,” said Bee. “They have fresh herbs in them, salt and pepper, and our 55 seasoning mix.”

“We’re more than a burger place, we actually have some great healthy options. We have lettuce wraps for completely non-gluten, and gluten-free buns and a gluten-free dedicated fryer,” said Bee. “We also have an all-vegan burger that is made in house. It has garbanza beans, black beans, gluten-free rolled oats, corn flour, herbs, salt and pepper and seasonings.”

READ ALSO: Foodie Friday: Egg-ceptional chocolate from Penticton chocolatier

Bee said he’s received a lot of praise for his burgers from out-of-town visitors who want to know where else they can get their hands on a Burger 55 menu item. He said expanding is something he’d like to do eventually, but for now he’s focused on his Penticton-based business.

Beginning May long weekend, Bee said Burger 55 will be hosting “after hours” on weekend evenings. For more information about Burger 55, visit burger55.com.

