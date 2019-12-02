Five DJs will be playing the Revelstoke Legion on Dec. 7 in Foundation Productions kick-off party. (File photo)

Foundation Productions kick-off party to feature TMSV

He will be one of five DJs playing the Legion Dec. 7

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

Foundation Productions kick-off party is coming up Saturday Dec. 7, at the Royal Canadian Legion.

This special event features Bass Coast and Shambhala headliner, DJ/producer TMSV from the Netherlands on his first stop in Canada for his North American tour.

One of the biggest names in underground bass music, he has releases on several record labels such as Cosmic Bridge, Innamind, and White Peach Records. TMSV (Thomas Roels) is flying in just for this show from Albuquerque, New Mexico where’s he spinning Friday evening.

The music starts at 9 p.m. with DJs nickjames, followed by YETZ from Nelson, Civillian from Vancouver (who’s one half of Gangstronauts and co-runs Ineo Studios), RayRay from Revelstoke and the closing performance by TMSV.

Foundation Productions is a small collective of DJs and music lovers who started the company with a mission to bring more low-end tunes to Revelstoke and beyond.

The guys behind this creative musical entity presenting quality underground bass music to Revelstoke and the surrounding area are Ray Barrette and Nick Minello with support from additional local DJ’s such as Boggs, DollaHilz, and Marty Beats.

Vancouver based Ineo is an audio-visual collective specializing in 3-D projection mapping, visuals, creative direction and event production, their name is Latin for: I enter, I go into, I begin.

The Ineo team takes aim at developing and creating live shows complete with custom stages and visuals.

“Our focus strives from connecting image and sound as one.”

Presale tickets are available at Society Snow and Skate for $10, plus door tickets will be on sale for $10 till 10:30 a.m. then $15 after that.

 

