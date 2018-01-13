Frozen in Love filmed at several locations in Revelstoke, including the Forum. (Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs)

Frozen in Love premieres tonight

Hallmark Channel movie was filmed in part in Revelstoke

A Hallmark Channel movie that was filmed in Revelstoke will be premiering tonight.

Frozen in Love, starring Rachel Leigh Cook and Niall Matter, was filmed in Revelstoke Dec. 2 to 8.

The film is about a bad-boy hockey player (Matter) and a struggling book store owner (Cook) who team up to help repair each other’s image.

The movie filmed at multiple locations in Revelstoke, including Grizzly Plaza and the Forum.

“We had the best time [filming], it was ridiculous,” said Cook during a live Facebook video. “We shot the movie mostly in Vancouver, B.C., but we also did a week in Revelstoke, Canada, which is a beautiful little town about 6 hours outside the city.and its amazing, looks like a little snow globe, very cool little ski town.”

Cook said she had an embarrassing moment during the filming of one of the skating scenes.

She said she’d grown up on figure skates and was told that hockey skates weren’t much different.

“I went out there and my character is supposed to hit this shot… and I completely missed,” she said. “I completely wiped out, feet in the air, hit the deck in front of everybody.”

Frozen in Love premieres on the Hallmark Channel at 9/8 central tonight.

 

Frozen in Love was filmed at Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke. (Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs)

Does this arena look familiar? It’s the Forum in Revelstoke, home to the Junior B KIJHL team, the Revelstoke Grizzlies. (2017 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs)

