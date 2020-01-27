Fundraiser for Australian Wildlife Rescue Service coming to Last Drop Pub on Friday

Live music events at Traverse and the Regent as well this weekend

Last week was one of the best for live music this winter; DJ’s Skratch Bastid and Long Walk Short Dock made their annual stops downtown, local legend Shylow opened for Nick Bike’s first appearance in Revelstoke, also bands Devon Coyote and Maritime Kitchen Party had dance floors grooving till last call when the bars closed.

This weekend there’s another great line up of local music events, here’s the schedule and venues:

Thursday:

Richard Maggs at Traverse:

Talented local Revelstoke artist guitarist / singer Richard Maggs originally from Fergus, Ontario has played with bands The Big Spoons and Catnado & The Subaneers.

Friday:

Ben Chase at River City Pub:

I saw Ben’s performance at last summer’s Street Fest and was so impressed with how talented he was.

This Canadian music legend is a great singer but it was his guitar skills that really caught my attention, he’s one of the best I’ve seen play here in many years.

With the soul of a Travis Tritt classic and the spirit of a Thomas Rhett hit, Calgary’s award winner Ben Chase is the future of country music.

Chase is currently writing and recording his debut EP with JUNO award-winning producer, Matty McKay. With a fresh energy, relatable stories, and catchy lyrics, you can’t help but sing along.

In January 2019, Ben released his first single “All Over It” to Canadian country radio. The song reached number one on the Canadian iTunes country chart within 24 hours. The song went on to be featured nationally on the Casey Clarke Country Countdown across Canada as “The Next Big Thing”.

He now has three singles released to all streaming platforms with a combined amount of over 500,000 streams and two songs that have reached No.1 on Canadian iTunes Charts.

Chase has a dynamic and engaging live show and loves nothing more than being on stage.

Disco Ammo Rubiks Cube Party with DJ’s Wex Dex (Simon Wex & Declan Saville), Supertramp and DJ Spanda at Last Drop Pub:

Three local DJ spin wizards are hosting a fundraiser for Australian wildlife rescue services, this event will be a full live show with lighting sound and FX controlled by the artists with projection and visuals by Disco Ammo.

People should come wearing one color for each side of a Rubiks cube (red, green, blue, orange, yellow, and white) then can trade / swap items with other “cubers” and try to match to one color by the end of the night.

Prizes will be awarded for the “best dressed” of each color and ALL proceeds from the event will be donated to Australian Wildlife Services WIRES.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.ca which will guarantee entry plus include 12 month local tax free pricing at Revy Outdoors.

Contact Dexaville on his Facebook page for group discount of parties with six or more people.

Raffle prizes include Revelstoke Grizzlies pass for entry to all playoff games, Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Sutton Place one night ski and stay plus first tracks for two adults, Glacier House resort one night king lodge stay and dinner for two, Great Canadian Snowmobile Tours couples day trip lake tour, Mt Begbie Brewery growler and gift card, and Revy Outdoors swag gift basket.

DJ Praiz at Traverse Nightclub:

I’ve seen DJ Praiz a number of times over the years and have always enjoyed his shows, he brings a high energy level to the stage and a great song selection to his performances.

With roots stretching back to the dawn of hip hop, master turntablist and producer, DJ Praiz has continued to bring rarely matched skill and style to the west coast scene for nearly a decade.

Praiz has rewritten the books when it comes to versatility by transcending eras and genres, creating his own unforgettable, feel-good signature sound.

Learning the ropes in Montreal, Praiz developed his own unique and sought-after style. His inspiration stems from record digging, as he regularly takes ques from jazz and various world sounds.

Well established in eastern Canada, Praiz made a successful move westward to B.C.

His style has since evolved as he shares the stage with many other well-known artists. As a high-demand dj for resort towns, cities, and festivals alike, Praiz creates a sound experience that can keep any crowd moving.

Saturday

Ben Chase at River City Pub (see above description)

MYTHM with Jellynote and local DJ/producer Shylow at Traverse

MYTHM is the unity of two progressive bass music producers, Strange Thing and Numatic.

Residing in B.C., the two have contributed towards the growth of experimental bass music in the west coast.

Having releases on respected labels such as Sound Museum, Sleeveless Records, Aufect Platinum, as well as performances at festivals such as Bamboo Bass, Electric Love and Burning man, the two combined have earned the respect and support from many.

Together the duo produces contemporary bass music characterized by a style that reaches the masses that are open to experimentation while incorporating analog and modular sound design into their production.

Constantly creating, experimenting and learning more about their craft, the two are deeply rooted in the sound system culture.

With the understanding of the hardcore continuum, they express the utmost respect towards the foundation of sound.

The result of these two creative minds merging into one has brought a new level of inspiration and creative freedom within their production.

What started as two individual artists collaborating has quickly evolved into the birth of MYTHM. The evolution of their entities as Strange Thing and Numatic has progressed into what they see as their best and most inspired work to date.

