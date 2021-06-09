Get out the popcorn: Revelstoke’s movie theatre re-opening next week

The Roxy Theatre is re-opening June 15.

“I’m so elated and excited to get back to normal,” said Greg Rose, owner.

Move theatres across the province are opening their doors as part of B.C.’s continued COVID-19 restart plan.

Movie theatres have faced restrictions since March 2020, including full closures and limited seating. Rose took over the Roxy Theatre last November, less than a week before new health restrictions forced it to close.

“I never thought we’d be closed for months. I just though it would be a couple weeks,” said Rose.

In the meantime, the theatre has been selling popcorn and offering private movie showings.

From June 15 to 21, the Roxy plans to show Godzilla vs. Kong and A Quiet Place 2. They will be the first new releases at the theatre since March, 2020.

Under provincial guidelines, up to 50 movie-goers are expected to be allowed inside. That’s because the province has surpassed the entry requirements for the second step of B.C.’s restart plan – at least 65 per cent of the B.C. adults being inoculated with a vaccine dose.

On Tuesday (June 8), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 74 per cent of adults in B.C. have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ll have more to say on what to expect in the days ahead,” the province told Black Press Media in an email. “June 15 is the earliest possible date to move to Step 2 of the plan.”

Capacity is expected to increase July 1 if COVID-19 cases continue in decline with virus-related hospitalizations.

People can buy pre-sale tickets from the Roxy this Saturday between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

With files from Ashley Wadhwani.

