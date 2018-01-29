Get ready for Rock the Lake

Rock the Lake tickets to go on sale

The complete line-up for Rock the Lake music festival that’s held outside Prospera Place in Downtown Kelowna has been released and tickets are set to go on sale.

Single day tickets will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 2nd at 10 a.m. for each day of the three day event and are $57.50 plus taxes and service charge. Also, still available for purchase are both 3-Day Passes and VIP Passes. Please visit www.prosperaplace.com/rock-the-lake, www.selectyourtickets.com or call (250) 762-5050 to purchase passes.

Schedule:

Friday, Aug. 10

  • Ian Thomas – 6 p.m.
  • Men Without Hats – 7:15 p.m.
  • Randy Bachman – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 11

  • Northern Pikes – 3:30 p.m.
  • Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts – 5 p.m.
  • Sweet – 6:40 p.m.
  • Glass Tiger – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 12

  • Doug & The Slugs – 3:30 p.m.
  • The Stampeders – 5 p.m.
  • Little River Band – 6:40 p.m.
  • Nazareth – 8:30 p.m.

Rock the Lake is again partnered with Kelowna’s K96.3 Classic Rock radio station and both local and corporate sponsors to bring you this one-of-a-kind event. In it’s first two years, Rock the Lake welcomed a sold out crowd of 3,500 for a fun-filled weekend of Canadian classic rock. The festival grounds will once again offer food trucks, drinks, and VIP access.

Patrons are permitted to bring in their own lawn chairs for the event and we allow in-and-out privileges to fully enjoy Downtown Kelowna and the lake just five minutes away. See www.prosperaplace.com/rock-the-lake for further details.

For all further information on this event please visit: www.prosperaplace.com

