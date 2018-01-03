Getting comfy

Shuswap Theatre’s Comfy Bottoms project aims to replace the theatre’s well-used seats.

Cast members take a bow after rehearsing for Stereotype High, a Shuswap Theatre production in January 2017. Image credit: Observer file photo

Shuswap Theatre’s “Comfy Bottoms” project is replacing all the seats in the theatre.

As one of the fundraising activities, Shuswap Theatre is hosting a Shed Party on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2 p.m. at the theatre. Admission is by donation.

What’s a shed party? Well, it’s based on the Newfoundland tradition of a kitchen party, only there’s room for a lot more people. Play your spoons, triangle, ukulele, guitar, mandolin, accordion, drum, shakers – or don’t bring any instrument but your voice and sing along, led by the intrepid Peter Blacklock. Words and chords will be projected overhead, and participants will sing from a list of 40 favourite songs from around the world.

The existing, hand-me-down seats from the Salmar Classic are all at least 40 years old, some even older, states Shuswap Theatre’s website. “

“Apart from requiring constant maintenance, they are less comfortable than we wish they were and some are too narrow for some of us to fit in. A five thousand dollar grant from the Shuswap Community Foundation (thank you) has kickstarted the process of replacing all our seats with new ones. We will need another $30,000 to replace all the seats at a price of $250 each.”

