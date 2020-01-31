Globetrotter B-ball antics dazzle South Okanagan crowd

Mascot Globie gets up close and personal with some fans before the start of the game. (Mark Brett - Western News) Hi-Rise demonstrates his ball handling skills. (Mark Brett - Western News) Cheese prepares to take this shot for a pair. (Mark Brett - Western News) Hi-Lite takes this young spectator skyward. (Mark Brett - Western News) Moose begs for an extra two shots for a fouled teammate. (Mark Brett - Western News) Wham slides along the court past his opponent. (Mark Brett - Western News) Hi-Rise goes up for the slam dunk. (Mark Brett - Western News) Crash had the good hang time after the slam dunk. (Mark Brett - Western News) Washington Generals coach Reginald Harrison complains to the referee about Hot Shot’s time in the net. (Mark Brett - Western News)

The Harlem Globetrotters played to a packed and appreciative crowd at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) Thursday night.

Featuring the likes of Hot Shot, standing just four-feet, five inches the Harlem native is the shortest player in the team’s history and you couldn’t miss Moose with his outpouring afro and Ice, the team’s female addition, the players wowed the crowd with their skills and comedy.

Once again they were matched up again with the perennial losing team, the Washington Generals under the comedic coaching of none other than Reginald Harrison.

Globie the Globetrotters mascot was as entertaining as always with his musical chairs competition with some local kids.

And reportedly, “A good time was had by all.”

