Swedish rock band Ghost will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on Sept. 21 with opener Nothing More. (Submitted)

Grammy award winning rockers coming to the South Okanagan

Swedish rock band Ghost are headlining for Metallica then set off on their own North American tour

Grammy award winning, Swedish rock band Ghost is making a stop in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on their Ultimate Tour Named Death.

With Dance Macabre becoming the band’s third, No. 1 single at rock radio, Ghost announced a six-week North American headline tour that will see the rock band’s elaborate rock theatre presentation metamorphose into a full-on arena production in Penticton on Sept. 21.

The Ultimate Tour Named Death outing is due to kick off following Ghost’s special guest summer slot on Metallica’s 25-date WorldWide European Stadium Tour.

Swedish-born Tobias Forge, who has been referred to as the Andrew Lloyd Webber of rock, is Ghost’s creative force, singer, musician and architect of the elaborate storylines that are woven through the band’s four full-length studio albums, EPs, music videos, webisodes and live shows.

Last year proved to be a transformative for Ghost. The band’s album Prequelle debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s 200 chart, was named Revolver’s No. 1 Album of the Year, earned a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Rock Album, and accumulated 400,000 album sales and 200-million streams since its June release. Prequelle’s first radio single, Rats, held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart for a record-setting eight consecutive weeks and received a Best Rock Song Grammy nomination, and the most recent radio track, Dance Macabre, became the band’s third No.1 song at rock radio, a position it held for three weeks. In addition, Loudwire named Ghost its Artist of the Year.

Ghost’s widely acclaimed live performances are known for raising an ungodly ruckus, and that will only be amplified as the band brings its stage production to arenas. Cardinal Copia and the seven Nameless Ghouls will perform for more than two hours on a striking stage set resembling a medieval cathedral with a backdrop of illuminated stained-glass windows that pay tribute to the three now-departed Papas. In addition to rich costumes, special effects, and a spectacular light show tailored-made for arenas, the Cardinal and the band will take advantage of a series of multi-level platforms and walkways to prowl around on while performing some of Ghost’s fan-favourite songs from the band’s albums and EPs catalogues. The set list will include Square Hammer, Cirice, Ashes, He Is, Year Zero, Rats, Mummy Dust, Life Eternal, Dance Macabre, and many more.

San Antonio’s three-time Grammy-nominated alt/rock band Nothing More, who earned three Top 10 singles from their most recent album The Stories We Tell Ourselves, will provide support for the tour.

A series of ticket presales begin tomorrow, April 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the Ultimate Tour Named Death go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. local time. Log on to http://ghost-official.com for all pre-sales, VIP packages and ticketing details. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC), over the phone at 1-877-763-2849 or online at ValleyFirstTix.com.

