Great Okanagan Beer Festival announces music line up

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines will take the stage for the main event

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival will be pairing beer to great music for the main event; Ancient Engines, Red Chair, and Small Town Artillery will be taking Waterfront Park stage on Saturday, May 11.

“This is such an awesome lineup,” said Katrina Frew, director of festivals and events.

“From local bands to out of town acts we really have a wide-variety of styles, guaranteed to please all our beer lovers.”

Kelowna-based band, Ancient Engines, will bring their experimental indie alt-rock sound to the stage on Saturday. The band has been a staple in the vibrant Kelowna music scene for three years and they frequently play at numerous local music venues around town. They will light up the grounds with songs, ranging from cool jams to hard-hitting and creative melodies, that will keep the audience enthralled.

A fan favourite from previous years, Red Chair, from Whistler, will be returning to deliver a high-energy set that will get the crowd dancing and singing along. Red Chair is a rock staple and has been dominating the Whistler Aprés scene since its creation in 2013.

Small Town Artillery, fromVancouver, will wrap up the festival. This six-piece band creates a tapestry of sound which features guitars, drums, and a horn section that accompany lyrics rich with depth and emotion. In 2018 Small Town Artillery was chosen by CBC Searchlight judges as one of the top 100 Artists in Canada.

“Small Town Artillery is packed with passion, musical craftsmanship and drive,” said Tayo Branston, from Five Alarm Funk. “Their tight arrangements and energetic delivery are all the things I love about music.”

In additionthe music lineup, GOBF’s main event will feature more than 60 breweries and over 120 varieties of craft beer and cider, complemented by food trucks, games and more. Advanced General Admission tickets and All Access Passes are currently on sale now at www.gobf.ca

