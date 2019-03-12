Hip hop artist Gucci Mane will perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on May 28. (Submitted)

Gucci Mane to perform in the Okanagan

Atlanta hip hop artist Gucci Mane coming to Penticton to perform at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Legendary Atlanta hip-hop artist Gucci Mane will make a stop at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on his first-ever Canadian tour in May.

Gucci Mane’s tour, featuring Canadian artists Merkules and Peter Jackson, and will hit 10-cities across the country kicking off in Halifax on May 15th and stopping in Penticton on May 28. Gucci Mane is touring in support of his new album Evil Genius.

Born Radric Davis, the Atlanta-based rapper Gucci Mane is a trap pioneer and trailblazer in the hip-hop genre. His discography is extensive and has produced countless chart-topping albums and singles, earning him a spot at the top of digital platforms as one of the top streaming artists in the world today. His most recent single Wake Up In The Sky featuring label mates Bruno Mars and Kodak Black quickly climbed the charts to reach RIAA certified double platinum status. He has worked with everyone from Drake, Migos, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West, to Selena Gomez, Mariah Carey and Marilyn Manson.

Gucci Mane’s Live In Canada Tour 2019 cities are listed below with tickets going on sale Friday, March 15. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, by phone 1-877-763-2849 or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com.

