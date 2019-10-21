HALLOWEEN MUSICAL A spooky Halloween concert will be held at the Summerland Community Arts Centre on Friday, Oct. 25. (Photo submitted)

Halloween musical creeps onto the Summerland Community Arts Centre stage

Tracy Fehr and the Voice Studio Singers perform on Oct. 25.

The Summerland Community Arts Centre gets spooky with an evening of Halloween songs from Tracy Fehr and the Voice Studio Singers.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. sharp, with doors opening at 6:30 on Oct. 25. Guests are invited to come in costume to the Halloween show, and to fit in with the cemetary and witches’ cavern setting designed by Summerland artist Sophia Zang.

The audience will be treated to a theatrical performance of music and scenes from a range of popular musicals. Some of the shows sampled include Les Misérables, the Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and the Lord of Rings. Maleficent, Ursula, and other dastardly witches and wizards are expected to make Double Trouble with their ancient cauldron.

Refreshments will be available at intermission with $1 for a cookie/juice or coffee combo and wine sold by the glass pre-concert and at intermission. Proceeds from the refreshment sales will be donated to Tracy Fehr’s A Song for Hope project to assist disadvantaged mothers and their children in Tunisia, North Africa.

Tickets for the show must be purchased in advance, and are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 for kids 12 and under. Contact Tracy Fehr at tfehr@tracyfehr.com or by phone at 250-486-5073 to purchase your tickets.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ claims No. 1 over ‘Joker’

Just Posted

Clouds and rain for election day in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers… Continue reading

Revelstoke takes the plunge to support the Special Olympics

Fundraisers swam in Williamson Lake on Oct. 20

Rain in forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap region

Mixed bag of clouds, sun and showers forecast for the week ahead

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 17

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Editorial Cartoon for Oct. 17

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Rare bird spotted in B.C. draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after her unleashed dog bites Muffin

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Halloween musical creeps onto the Summerland Community Arts Centre stage

Tracy Fehr and the Voice Studio Singers perform on Oct. 25.

Vernon player wins ATP tour event, named to Davis Cup squad

Vasek Pospisil joins Raonic, Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime in representing Canada

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Most Read