Harlem Globetrotters return to Penticton in 2023 for 3rd straight year

Their latest world tour will stop in Penticton on Jan. 25

The Harlem Globetrotters’ Spread Game Tour made a stop at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) on Tuesday night (Jan. 25). (Logan Lockhart, Western News)

The Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Penticton for another visit in 2023.

Their 2023 World Tour will be at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Jan. 25 for the Globetrotters’ third visit in as many years.

The show will bring out all of the Globetrotters’ basketball skills and athleticism to make sure everyone has a non-stop good time.

The Globetrotters will go head-to-head against the Washington Generals, who will stop at nothing to try and defeat the world’s winningest team.

As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they mark performances in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926.

Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official website: harlemglobetrotters.com

Fans can score the best seats for Penticton starting at 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 5 at valleyfirsttix.com.

