The Harlem Globetrotters are set to return to Penticton once again on Jan. 23, 2024. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)

Harlem Globetrotters set to return for 4th straight year to Penticton

Globetrotters world tour stop in Penticton will be on Jan. 23, 2024

The Harlem Globetrotters are set to make their fourth straight appearance in Penticton.

The show will bring out all of the Globetrotters’ basketball skills and athleticism as they showcase their skills against their fierce rivals, the Washington Generals, on Jan. 23, 2024.

The Generals are set to do their best to take down the Globetrotters and to keep them from winning once more.

Fans can score the best seats for Penticton’s date online at ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC starting Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Harlem Globetrotters put on world-class show for Penticton crowd

As the Harlem Globetrotters near their 100th anniversary, they have scored performances in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926.

Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official website: harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

