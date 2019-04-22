Hip Hop artist playing The Last Drop April 23

ZENOME will be playing The Last Drop on April 23. (Submitted)

Hip Hop has remained relatively unheard of in the rocky mountain region, with no dedicated venues or shows to host up and coming rappers.

Until now.

ZENOME is an underground artist from Calgary, AB who hopes to bring rap to the forefront of B.C. culture. He is touring the majority of B.C., including Kelowna, Vancouver, Vernon, Salmon arm, and Revelstoke.

With his sights set, he will be the voice for many who haven’t yet learned how to speak.

His tour kicks off April 23 The Last Drop Pub, with the show beginning at 9 p.m.

