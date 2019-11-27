Holiday love abounds with classic tale at Okanagan theatre

Seaton Secondary’s 27th Street Theatre is bringing the classic tale of The Velveteen Rabbit to the stage this holiday season.

“The 100 year old story is as relevant and meaningful today, and in many ways, more important to hear,” said drama teacher Lana O’Brien. “The story is full of messages of love, and that we are all the same on the inside despite being different on the outside. We are constantly bombarded with messages on TV and the Internet, of hate and fear, confusion and mud slinging; this story is the perfect balm for the spirit, and a reminder of a better way of being.”

The Velveteen Rabbit plays Dec. 4-7 and Dec. 11-14 every night at 7 p.m. There are also two matinees on Dec. 7 & 14 at 2. All tickets are $15 and are available at the Seaton School office, or can be reserved by calling 250-542-3361 ext 2227.

This family story is suitable for all ages and stays very true to Margery Williams’ original book. The play, by Phil Grecian, is full of magic where toys come to life and learn the power of love, alongside the Velveteen Rabbit, with help from the Toy Fairy.

The actors portraying the toys have had a unique challenge in creating characters who are both toys and real.

“It’s been fun trying to figure out all the transitions between being real and being toys,” said Grade 11 student Delaney O’Brien, who plays the Skin Horse, the oldest and wisest toy in the nursery.

Cadence Panich, Grade 12, who plays the Windup Mouse says: “Figuring out every little detail about my character and not letting mouse just be one dimensional,” was her biggest challenge.

Grade 10 student Ava Stanley has tackled the enormous job of co-stage managing as well as co-costume design and construction. For her, the best part of doing this show has been getting to know her fellow cast and crew mates better.

“I hope the audience will see and feel the love we have put into this show, and enjoy the magical childhood environment we have created.”

Isabelle Forsyth, also in Grade 10, plays one of the real rabbits and says: “I hope the audience will leave remembering to always embrace the child inside.”

