Holly Hyatt’s new album is ‘super feel good’

Holly Hyatt has been singing on stage since she was joining her dad up there at six years old.

The Villican based singer started learning to play bass in elementary school band. In high school she received a jazz vocal scholarship and went to the Selkirk College Contemporary Music program for voice and performance.

“I have been singing and playing all my life,” she said in an email.

Hyatt won a Kootenay Music Award in 2019 for Best Rhythm and Blues Song for her single River Flows.

It is part of her newest album Wild Heart, released in April 2019, which features 12 original songs that Hyatt describes as funky, soulful, bluesy and “super feel good.”

“My goal with the album was to put something out into the world that had a lot of positive messages and uplifted people when they listened to it,” Hyatt said.

When it comes to creating original songs Hyatt said she tries to embrace an intuitive process.

“I just listen and when a bass line, lyric or melody comes to me I record it, sometimes whole songs just come to me and it is super effortless other times I have bits and pieces and I work at it for a long time,” Hyatt said.

For example the beginnings of River Flows started on a morning walk in Revelstoke while Hyatt was here on tour.

Hyatt is a musician, a stay at home mom and a book keeper for her husband’s arborist company. She and her family live on a acreage and she spends a lot of time berry picking, gardening and cooking.

“We also love to get out and explore the Kootenays, so lot’s of hiking, camping and rock climbing when I am not touring,” she said.

Her upcoming plans for her music career include showcasing at the Toronto Blues Society’s Blues Summit 10, a cross Canada tour and performances at blues festivals.

And somewhere along the way she will be writing songs for her next album.

“My big goal is to tour in Europe and hopefully win a Juno one of these years or a Maple Blues Award,” she said. “Even a nomination would be fantastic!”

Hyatt will be playing Revelstoke Summer Street Fest on July 11.

