This image released by Universal Pictures shows Chris Pratt in a scene from the upcoming “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” (Universal Pictures via AP)

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt shows Kamloops love on social media

The filming of Jurassic World 3 is underway in Merritt and area

Actor Chris Pratt gave a shout out to Kamloops in a video shared to his Facebook Feb. 25.

The Hollywood star, who is in area filming Jurassic World 3, commented on the scenic drive.

“Look at this beautiful drive,” Pratt said in the video. “Kamloops, British Columbia, is so beautiful.”

“Good lord, that sun.” he said. “Wow.”

Pratt’s video was shared to his Facebook story which can only be watched for 24 hours.

Earlier this month, an open casting call was put out for extras to play dinosaur food for the film shooting in Merritt between Feb. 24 and March 6.

The third installment of the franchise stars Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern and more.

READ MORE: ‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

READ MORE: Hollywood movie in Lumby

Entertainment

