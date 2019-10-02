Hungry for Laughs tour coming to Revelstoke supports food bank

The event is Oct. 5 at the performing arts centre

Alex Mackenzie and his dog Finley are on tour across Canada in an RV. (Photo via Facebook)

The Hungry for Laughs Comedy Tour is coming to Revelstoke Oct. 5, with part of the proceeds going to the Community Connections Food Bank.

“My goal for the Hungry for Laughs Comedy Tour is to give a helping hand up to those who are in need,” said Alex Mackenzie, comedian, on his website. “I want to support local organizations that give back to the community.”

The Revelstoke show is at the performing arts centre at 8:30 p.m. and will feature Simon King and Alex Mackenzie.

Mackenzie has performed on HBO, Just for Laughs, CBC, CTV, the Comedy Network, TBS and others.

He began doing stand up comedy shortly after his 26 birthday. Now, at 31 he left his job as a power engineer, sold his house, bought an RV and he and his dog Finley are touring the country performing stand up comedy.

King completely changes a room when he takes the stage. Aggressive, truly insightful and possessing a unique explosive delivery all his own he bombards the audience with intelligent and flat out hilarious material at break neck speed. This coupled with his ability to seamlessly insert characters, impressions and improvisation means he’s unlike anything else in the stand up comedy world.

Tickets are available in advance online at anexperimentcalledlife.com/revelstoke

