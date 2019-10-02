Alex Mackenzie and his dog Finley are on tour across Canada in an RV. (Photo via Facebook)

Hungry for Laughs tour coming to Revelstoke supports food bank

The event is Oct. 5 at the performing arts centre

The Hungry for Laughs Comedy Tour is coming to Revelstoke Oct. 5, with part of the proceeds going to the Community Connections Food Bank.

“My goal for the Hungry for Laughs Comedy Tour is to give a helping hand up to those who are in need,” said Alex Mackenzie, comedian, on his website. “I want to support local organizations that give back to the community.”

The Revelstoke show is at the performing arts centre at 8:30 p.m. and will feature Simon King and Alex Mackenzie.

READ MORE: Burger contest created to raise money for the Revelstoke Library Learning Lab

Mackenzie has performed on HBO, Just for Laughs, CBC, CTV, the Comedy Network, TBS and others.

He began doing stand up comedy shortly after his 26 birthday. Now, at 31 he left his job as a power engineer, sold his house, bought an RV and he and his dog Finley are touring the country performing stand up comedy.

King completely changes a room when he takes the stage. Aggressive, truly insightful and possessing a unique explosive delivery all his own he bombards the audience with intelligent and flat out hilarious material at break neck speed. This coupled with his ability to seamlessly insert characters, impressions and improvisation means he’s unlike anything else in the stand up comedy world.

Tickets are available in advance online at anexperimentcalledlife.com/revelstoke

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REVIEW: Mystic Moonbeam Studio’s The Frog Prince a fairytale for adults

Just Posted

Hungry for Laughs tour coming to Revelstoke supports food bank

The event is Oct. 5 at the performing arts centre

LETTER: ‘In no way did we want a conflict’

Mt. Cartier resident responds to The War Over Sunnyside Trail article

Revelstoke roads and weather: cloudy

High 12 degrees

REVIEW: Mystic Moonbeam Studio’s The Frog Prince a fairytale for adults

The unique location added flare to the production

Libertarian candidate drops out of Kootenay-Columbia race

Terry Tiessen says he did not complete his nomination package

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

‘It’s never too early’: B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EDITORIAL: Climate is a global concern

Factors in North America and Europe affect pollution in Asia

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

North Okanagan cannabis producer sees successful first harvest

Lotus Ventures Inc. near Armstrong expects to produce around 165,000 grams of cannabis every month

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Wednesday will see the Canucks kick off their season in Edmonton

Lane closures in effect in North Okanagan

Temporary closures on 48th Avenue as construction continues

Most Read