In Photos: Roots and Blues 2018 day one

The Salmon Arm summer favourite returned despite a thick blanket of smoke to bring crowds a wide variety of excellent music.

Glowing jellyfish add to the light show as Mbira Renaissance Band perform at the Barn Stage. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Michael Franti Serenades a fan he pulled onto a small stage in the midst of the Main Stage crowd on Friday, Aug. 17. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Michael Franti performs from a small platform in the midst of the crowd to close out Friday night’s main stage acts. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Bill Kirchen and Ben Parkin slide into a guitar solo during the Aces High workshop at the barn stage Aug. 17 during the 2018 Roots & Blues festival. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Rick Vito puts a bit of flair into his turn playign a guitar solo during the Aces High workshop at the barn stage Aug. 17. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Michael Franti and Spearhead guitarist Jay Bowman brought up a young fan named Jonas to the stage during their set in the Hittin’ the Deck Runnin’ workshop at the barn stage Aug. 17, having him join in on some vocals and help out with a guitar solo. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kym Gouchie and Northern Sky play on the main stage at the 2018 Roots & Blues festival Aug. 17. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer

The Lil Smokies hit the main stage Aug. 17 at the 2018 Roots & Blues festival, laying down an epicset of bluegrass tunes filled with lengthy instrumental breaks that saw the crowd in awe of their musicianship. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The crowd gets caught up in the music during a workshop at the barn stage during the 2018 Roots & Blues festival. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Sarah Jane Scouten and her band the Black Diamond Studs took to the barn stage Aug. 17 for a rowdy, high-energy set of country tunes that had the crowd on their feet for the whole show. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)