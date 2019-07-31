Indie rock band Western Jaguar to play at Last Drop

Submitted

Lower Mainland alternative indie rock band ​Western Jaguar will play at the Last Drop​ ​Aug 9​.

Hailing from Maple Ridge, ​Western Jaguar is an alternative indie rock group who has established themselves as a creative and dynamic musical force. ​Western Jaguar ​draws influence from bands such as Death Cab for Cutie and Cage the Elephant and genres such as dream pop, alt rock and post rock. ​Western Jaguar’s ​diverse range of influences has allowed them to create an unmatched sound that combines a stirring union of reverb-drenched guitars, pulsing bass and slick percussion. Additionally, ​Western Jaguar ​has performed over 70 shows across the province in the past few years.

Western Jaguar’s ​“In Passing” Tour features dates throughout the province of British Columbia during the Summer of 2019. The ​“In Passing” Tour ​is accompanied by the release of three new singles by ​Western Jaguar in the calendar year. The most recent single, ​“In Passing”​, was released on May 4th and is available on all online music platforms.

Admission is free at the door with music starting at 10:00 pm.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.