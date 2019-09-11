Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Amazing Race Canada contestants Anthony Johnson, left, and James Makokis, Team Ahkameyimok, are photographed in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis hoped being the first Indigenous, two-spirit couple to compete on The Amazing Race Canada would give them a national platform to highlight issues close to their hearts.

Over weeks of intense challenges that saw them criss-cross the country, the pair donned outfits meant to call attention to specific topics: handmade red skirts and a bandana for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, blue shirts emblazoned with “Water Is Life” to show the cultural and ceremonial importance of water.

Now that they’ve been crowned the winners, the married couple — who identify as two-spirit, a term used by some Indigenous peoples to describe their gender, sexual and spiritual identity — said they want to use their fame to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre in Alberta’s Kehewin Cree Nation.

But first, they want to celebrate their groundbreaking victory, get some sleep and maybe go on vacation, they said Tuesday in an interview just hours before the show’s finale was set to air.

“We want a week on the beach somewhere hot because we had no summer. We need a tan,” Makokis said with a laugh.

The show’s seventh season, which hit the airwaves in July but was filmed earlier this year, started in Toronto and ended in central Ontario’s Muskoka region. Each episode saw the teams face off in challenges, such as a mock press conference or a game of sledge hockey.

Makokis, a family physician originally from the Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Alberta, and Johnson, a project consultant born in Arizona’s Navajo Nation, said it was important for them to use the spotlight to raise awareness.

“Representing missing and murdered Indigenous women was important because it happens, it happens and people don’t talk about it,” Johnson said.

Many Indigenous communities were matriarchal before colonization and the couple felt it was important to show support for the women leaders in their community, Makokis added.

They also wanted to show two-spirit and transgender youth “that it’s OK to be different,” he said.

“If there’s two guys wearing a dress, they want to express their identity differently than the norm, then why does that matter? How is it hurting somebody else?” Makokis said.

“Because I have a large transgender population in my medical practice and I see the results of social isolation, it sends a strong message when their doctor is saying that…and we wanted to do that, we thought it was really important.”

Some moments were particularly emotional for the pair, including a challenge that Makokis said stirred up intergenerational trauma and led him to tears.

While Makokis did not go to a residential school, many others in his family did, including his father, who was the first to later attend an integrated school with French-speaking children, he said. Every day, his father faced slurs and violence, and Makokis said a challenge in which he was forced to speak French brought up those family memories.

ALSO READ: New commemorative loonie recognizing gay ‘equality’ sparks concern

RELATED: All Canadians have a role to play in ending MMIW ‘genocide,’ report says

Other moments stood out for more pleasant reasons. While racing to get on a plane in Kamloops, the two — who were wearing their red skirts — made eye contact with an Indigenous baggage handler, who broke into a huge smile, Johnson recalled.

The win comes with a $250,000 prize, a trip for two around the world, and two new vehicles.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Experience the magic of Music Under Paris skies, in the Okanagan
Next story
Rust Valley Restorers’ classic Camaro to be won in fundraiser

Just Posted

Climate change website launched by Selkirk College and Columbia Basin Trust

The site features climate information for communities in the Columbia Basin and boundary region

Revelstoke roads and weather: multiple construction projects on Highway 1

There are four road works between Revelstoke and Golden

Creating an ode to the moon for Revelstoke’s Luna Nocturnal Art & Wonder

Sarah Spurr is inspired by the lanterns that are often used in lunar festivals around the world

City contributing $50,000 of forestry corporation money to Revelstoke library expansion

The library needs more space for their Columbia Basin Trust funded technology lab

New chairlift and beginner zone announced at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The Stellar Chair will be open this season

VIDEO: Epic lightning storm takes over the sky over Revelstoke

Did you see the storm on Sept. 7?

Student’s online wordplay leads to school-threat investigation in Kamloops

A teen was investigated for making a social media threat against a school

Panthers claw past Voodoo in Okanagan football

Football season kicks off with junior and senior varsity and minor teams

Rust Valley Restorers’ classic Camaro to be won in fundraiser

Tappen’s Rust Bros. Restorations crew donates vehicle to support Habitat for Humanity

Pride Society announces ‘newest, queerest’ wine festival in Kelowna

New event will be funded through a federal grant intended to increase tourism outside the summer months

Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

It’s been 18 years since commandeered planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City

Poll: Which common superstitions do you take seriously, if any?

Find a penny, pick it up. All day long you’ll have good luck… or not?

B.C. Starbucks co-workers replace stolen bike for Iraqi teen seeking asylum

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

Most Read