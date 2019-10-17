InVertigo playing The Last Drop Friday night

Calgary’s InVertigo will be playing The Last Drop Pub in Revelstoke on Oct. 18. (Submitted)

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

One of Revelstoke’s favorite rock bands is returning downtown this Friday to take the stage at 10 p.m. at the Last Drop Pub.

There’s no cover charge plus drink specials so come out to support one of the best group of musicians from Alberta you’ll ever see in B.C.

If you’ve ever experienced their packed high energy shows during winter this is s good time during shoulder season to get an up close view and see how talented these guys are.

InVertigo is a hard rock band hailing from Calgary, formed in 2017, the quartet delivers relentless, memorable performances at the jet engine decibels of a Boeing 747. Consisting of vocalist Reed, guitarist Shaddy Elsaghir, bassist Duncan McCartney, and drummer Keaton Byfield, the band has already made a mark for itself touring and constantly gigging around Western Canada.

Performing high profile gigs with international acts (Diamond Head, Age Of Electric, Pop Evil, The Wild!, The Lazy’s) has proven the band as young pros, still hungry for bigger stages and even bigger crowds.

Their self titled demo, recorded under Ronnie Champagne (Alice In Chains, Janes Addiction, Social Distortion) had a limited run of 500 and subsequently sold out.

Armed with a sonic Molotov cocktail aimed at the music underworld, In/Vertigo is the quintessential Rock n’ Roll act.

