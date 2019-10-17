Calgary’s InVertigo will be playing The Last Drop Pub in Revelstoke on Oct. 18. (Submitted)

InVertigo playing The Last Drop Friday night

Rock’n’roll band once again coming to Revelstoke

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

One of Revelstoke’s favorite rock bands is returning downtown this Friday to take the stage at 10 p.m. at the Last Drop Pub.

There’s no cover charge plus drink specials so come out to support one of the best group of musicians from Alberta you’ll ever see in B.C.

If you’ve ever experienced their packed high energy shows during winter this is s good time during shoulder season to get an up close view and see how talented these guys are.

READ MORE: Folk harpist playing Revelstoke Oct. 21

InVertigo is a hard rock band hailing from Calgary, formed in 2017, the quartet delivers relentless, memorable performances at the jet engine decibels of a Boeing 747. Consisting of vocalist Reed, guitarist Shaddy Elsaghir, bassist Duncan McCartney, and drummer Keaton Byfield, the band has already made a mark for itself touring and constantly gigging around Western Canada.

Performing high profile gigs with international acts (Diamond Head, Age Of Electric, Pop Evil, The Wild!, The Lazy’s) has proven the band as young pros, still hungry for bigger stages and even bigger crowds.

Their self titled demo, recorded under Ronnie Champagne (Alice In Chains, Janes Addiction, Social Distortion) had a limited run of 500 and subsequently sold out.

Armed with a sonic Molotov cocktail aimed at the music underworld, In/Vertigo is the quintessential Rock n’ Roll act.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Competition shakes up for the Okanagan Mixoff

Just Posted

InVertigo playing The Last Drop Friday night

Rock’n’roll band once again coming to Revelstoke

Kootenay-Columbia candidate cautious after getting threats

Trev Miller of the Animal Protection Party carries on campaigning under shadow of threats, abusive emails

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

Federal candidates talk most pressing issues in Revelstoke

Concerns include jobs, logging, climate change, affordable housing, Highway 1

LEDs installed at three snowshed tunnels on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The electrical project is now complete

VIDEO: Fire destroys Shuswap home, residents unharmed

Blaze took three hours for Chase firefighters to extinguish

Two years later, City of Fernie remembers

Oct. 17, 2019 marks two years since the tragic ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

Great Vernon Pumpkin Race to star in South Korean documentary

Pumpkin Classic event to kick off this weekend with gourd weigh-ins

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Okanagan candidates’ signs headed to dump

Dozens of signs were picked up for not complying with bylaws, according to the city

Salmon Arm arena told to upgrade ice chilling system in 2020 or face closure

Fatal ammonia leak in Fernie prompts Technical Safety BC to order 20-year-old chillers replacement

Police search Kelowna home, arrest 6 and seize 2000 marijuana plants

Police seized $1400 in cash, 95 pounds of dried marijuana bud and nearly 2000 plants

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Most Read